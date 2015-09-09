* CSI300 +1.7 pct; SSEC +1.7 pct; HSI +3.0
* Investors expect fresh fiscal stimulus
* SOE reform remain popular theme
SHANGHAI, Sept 9 China and Hong Kong stocks
rallied on Wednesday morning, extending the previous day's
gains, encouraged by signs that China will unleash fresh
stimulus to support the economy.
But trading in mainland stocks and index futures remained
thin, reflecting persistent investor caution, as well as the
side effects of the tough medicine prescribed for China's ailing
stock market.
China's blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.7 percent to
3,390.25 points at lunch time, while the Shanghai Composite
Index also gained 1.7 percent to 3,224.12 points.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index jumped 3.0 percent,
to 21,889.54 points, while the China Enterprises Index,
which tracks Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong, surged 4.4
percent to 9,892.30 points.
China's Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday that the
government will strengthen fiscal policy, boost infrastructure
spending and speed up reform of its tax system to support the
economy, adding to other steps by authorities to re-energise
sputtering growth.
"The rebound is the result of sharp share price falls
previously, and the accumulative effect of government supportive
measures," said Zhou Lin, analyst at Huatai Securities.
"But it's too early to judge if the rally is sustainable,
because there's still heavy selling pressure."
Regulators have urged brokerages to clean up grey-market
margin loans by the end of this month, potentially triggering
forced liquidation worth over 200 billion yuan ($31.38
billion), local media reported.
Chinese stocks rose across the board on Wednesday morning,
but a key index tracking banking sha0res was flat,
as some investors took profit from the previous day's rebound.
Some stocks related to China's planned restructuring of
state-owned enterprises (SOEs) outperformed.
"This SOE reform theme seems to remain as one of the most
popular thematic investments," wrote Gerry Alfonso, director of
Shenwan Hongyuan Securities Co.
"There is a reasonably high degree of certainty that there
will be significant developments in the not too distant future,
including further M&A deals as well as company restructuring."
In Hong Kong, all the main sectors rose on Wednesday
morning, with financial and utilities taking
the lead.
Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd (CKI)
jumped 4.4 percent, after the firm, part of billionaire Li
Ka-shing's business empire, offered on Tuesday to buy all the
shares it does not already own in Hong Kong utility Power Assets
Holdings Ltd in an all-stock transaction valued at
$11.6 billion.
Power Assets jumped 6.2 percent.
($1 = 6.3681 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)