* CSI300 -0.2 pct; SSEC -0.1 pct; HSI +0.9 pct
* Market sentiment calms, but trading volume shrinks
* state banks suspected of yuan intervention
SHANGHAI, Sept 11 China's major stock indexes
ended Friday morning slightly lower, bobbing in and out of
positive territory as investors awaited more data for clues on
the health of the economy.
Hong Kong stocks rose slightly by midday.
China's blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.2 percent to
3,352.66 points at lunch time, while the Shanghai Composite
Index lost 0.1 percent to 3,195.54 points.
The indexes are set to end the week around where they were a
week earlier, suggesting the market has calmed following fresh
supportive measures announced recently, including further
trading restrictions on derivatives, and a proposed "circuit
breaker" mechanism.
But trading wad thin, with weekly volume in the CSI300
shrinking to the lowest since February.
"The market was rather stable in the morning session with
investors choosing to stay on the sidelines," wrote Gerry
Alfonso, director at Shenwan Hongyuan Securities Co.
Fresh economic data showed that the risk of deflation in
China is growing, as policymakers tried to reassure markets that
the economy can stay on track and state banks were suspected of
intervening in offshore markets to bolster the yuan.
Most sectors fell, with small-caps outperforming blue-chips.
The CSI500 index of China's small companies, and
Shenzhen's start-up board ChiNext ended Friday
morning in positive territories.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index was up 0.9 percent,
to 21,746.95 points, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises index
was 0.8 percent firmer.
Sun Hung Kai Properties shares rose 4.2 pct,
heading for their biggest single-day percentage gain since Oct.
24, 2011, after the developer said it was confident of achieving
its HK$32 billion Hong Kong property sales target for the fiscal
year.
