* SSEC +0.2 pct; CSI300 +0.1 pct; HSI +1.0 pct
* CITIC Sec shares fall as more executives probed
* Small caps rebound; banking shares correct
SHANGHAI, Sept 16 China stocks calmed down on
Wednesday morning after falling 6 percent over the past two
days, as a rebound in small-caps offset weakness in banking
shares.
But trading volumes were tiny, as many investors stayed on
the sidelines, wearily watching Beijing's intensified crackdown
on market irregularities. On Tuesday, CITIC Securities
said police were investigating senior managers.
The CSI300 index rose 0.1 percent, to 3,156.62
points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai
Composite Index gained 0.2 percent, to 3,009.57 points.
Hong Kong shares also gained slightly in thin trading, as
investors anxiously await the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision
later in the week on whether to lift rates.
Investors focus was also on CITIC Securities and the
investigations that involve general manager Cheng Boming and
Wang Jinling, vice manager of the information technology centre.
Both are suspected of insider trading and leaking
information, the company said.
The case is being watched closely as CITIC has been an avid
supporter of Beijing's efforts to rescue the market.
CITC Securities lost 2.4 percent in morning trading, even as
most other brokerages bounced.
A key index tracking banking stocks fell 1.3
percent.
"Banks performed solidly, particularly when compared to the
overall market, over the last couple of days so a small
correction is not too surprising," said Gerry Alfonso, director
of Shenwen Hongyuan Securities Co.
There appeared some renewed interest in shares of
state-owned enterprises (SOEs) on reform hopes, after China's
two major shipping firms, China Ocean Shipping (Group) Company
(COSCO) and China Shipping Group, hinted at prospects of an
asset restructuring.
The northbound daily quota for the Hong Kong-Shanghai Stock
Connect, currently set at 13 billion yuan, saw net
inflows of 1.44 billion yuan.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 1.0 percent,
to 21,672.61 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
gained 0.9 percent, to 9,791.77.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)