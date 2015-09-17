* CSI300 +0.3 pct; SSEC +0.5 pct; HSI +0.8 pct
* Anti-graft campaign benefits market in the long term -
trader
* Cyber-security shares surge ahead of Xi's Washington visit
SHANGHAI, Sept 17 China stocks extended their
rebound on Thursday morning, led by small-caps, as some
investors viewed a deepening anti-corruption campaign in the
financial industry as being positive to the market.
Hong Kong stocks also rose as investors consolidated
positions ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision later
in the day. Some analysts said a rise in U.S. interest rates
would remove a big uncertainty for investors and support the
Hong Kong dollar, which is pegged to the U.S. dollar.
The CSI300 index rose 0.3 percent, to 3,320.54
points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai
Composite Index gained 0.5 percent, to 3,168.31 points.
Surprising many investors, China's graft watchdog said late
on Wednesday that the assistant chairman of China's securities
regulator was under investigation for suspected "serious
violation of discipline".
The announcement came a day after China's top brokerage
CITIC Securities said its general manager
and some other senior executives were being probed for alleged
insider trading.
"Anti-corruption is good for the market in the long term,"
said Samuel Chien, a partner of Shanghai-based hedge fund
manager BoomTrend Investment Management Co.
"In the short term, the market will likely be range-bound as
investors watch what would happen next."
Analysts said that with main indexes now down roughly 40
percent from their mid-June peak, most of the grey-market
leveraged positions unwound, and the use of shorting tools
heavily restricted, much of the selling pressure had been
released.
Small-caps continued to bounce sharply on Thursday morning,
with the growth board ChiNext up 2.9 percent.
Shares of Chinese software makers, big-data companies, and
firms in the business of Internet security surged, as investors
bet President Xi Jinping's visit to Washington next week would
put the spotlight on the two powers' tensions over
cyber-security issues, creating thematic investment
opportunities.
But blue chips, including banking shares,
property plays and transport stocks
sagged, reflecting lingering concerns over the health of the
economy.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 0.8 percent,
to 22,136.36 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
gained 2.3 percent, to 10,135.33.
The U.S. Fed is considering raising U.S. interest rates for
the first time since 2006, although economists are split in
their expectations. The Fed's decision is due at 1800 GMT.
Sam Chi Yung, analyst at Delta Asia Financial Group, said
Hong Kong stocks would benefit from a U.S. rate rise because the
action would remove one of the biggest uncertainties facing
investors, and would also help strengthen the Hong Kong dollar,
which is pegged to the U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)