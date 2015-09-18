* CSI300 +0.6 pct; SSEC +0.4 pct; HSI +0.4 pct
* U.S. rate decision seen as positive - analyst
* Regulators' comment on margin financing clean-up eases
concerns
SHANGHAI, Sept 18 Stocks in China and Hong Kong
rose on Friday morning as the U.S. Federal Reserve held off from
raising interest rates, citing in part growing global
uncertainties.
Investor attention quickly shifted to domestic issues, with
many seeing regulators' guidance to brokerages against an
indiscriminate approach in the clean-up of illegal margin
financing as being moderately positive.
"The U.S. raising rates would trigger fresh fears of capital
flight, so leaving the rates unchanged is positive, though
mildly," said Yang Hai, strategist at Kaiyuan Securities.
"Regulators' softening stance in the clean-up of illegal
margin financing is also market-soothing. The market had
expected an end-September deadline, but obviously, it's not the
case."
The market is unusually calm on a day when September index
futures contracts will be settled, partly because the duel
between the bulls and the bears was largely completed earlier in
the week, Yang said.
The CSI300 index rose 0.6 percent, to 3,256.98
points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai
Composite Index gained 0.4 percent, to 3,098.28 points.
For the week, both indexes are set to fall around 3 percent,
failing to recover fully from the damage done during the first
two days, during which the market tumbled roughly 6 percent.
With the indexes around 40 percent down from their mid-June
highs, and numerous trading restrictions in place, nearly 80
percent of investors have stood on the sidelines in recent
weeks, resulting in weekly trading volumes at just one fourth of
their peak in early July.
Positive property data released on Friday - home prices rose
for the fourth straight month in August with a month-on-month
gain of 0.3 percent - had a relatively limited impact on the
market as it was expected, according to Gerry Alfonso, director
at Shenwan Hongyuan Securities Co.
A key index tracking real estate companies
edged up only 0.3 percent.
Brokers had a decent performance but CITIC Securities
underperformed as rating agency Standard & Poor's
downgraded China's biggest brokerage after several of its senior
executives were under investigation for suspected market
violations.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 0.4 percent,
to 21,946.73 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
gained 0.8 percent, to 10,048.27.
Shares of Hong Kong-listed Biostime International Holdings
jumped 26 percent to their highest level since July
24, after the Dietary supplements maker said on Thursday it
would buy Australian vitamin maker Swisse Wellness for about
A$1.4 billion ($1 billion).
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)