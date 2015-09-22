* CSI300 +0.7 pct; SSEC +0.7 pct; HSI +0.7 pct;
* Brokerage shares jump on prospects of Shanghai-London
Connect
* ChiNext shares still expensive after slump - analyst
SHANGHAI, Sept 22 China stocks edged higher on
Tuesday morning as strength in blue chips countered a pullback
in small cap shares, in a further sign of improving market
stability.
Hong Kong shares were also firmer, taking cues from an
improving outlook in global markets.
China's blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.7 percent,
to 3,331.42 points at the end of the morning session, while the
Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.7 percent, to 3,177.02
points.
China's volatility index, a gauge of investor fears, has
dropped to 40 percent from an August peak of 64 percent.
But some analysts warn that with valuations of small stocks
still high, and the Chinese economy yet to find its feet, the
rebound could be temporary.
"Remember we're still in a bear market," said Chang
Chengwei, index futures analyst at brokerage Hengtai Futures.
"What we're seeing is just a technical rebound," he said,
adding that the U.S. decision to hold rates unchanged, and
Beijing's recent market-soothing messages had created a "window
of opportunity".
But investors are nervously looking to China's flash factory
activity survey on Wednesday for clues on whether the economy is
deteriorating more rapidly than earlier thought.
The Asian Development Bank forecast that China's growth will
cool to 6.8 percent this year, missing a government target of
around 7 percent, and will slow further to 6.7 percent in 2016.
"We continue to give a low rating to the market, holding a
relatively bearish view on price trends," said Wei Fengchun,
strategist at Bosera Asset Management, citing a big reduction in
outstanding margin loans last week, and signs of investors
fleeing the market.
Blue chips rebounded on Wednesday morning, led by banking
shares, as some investors think the sector - trading
at 6.3 times earnings on average - is already cheap.
But small caps corrected following Monday's strong gains.
Shenzhen's start-up board ChiNext lost 0.4 percent
by midday.
ChiNext, which currently trades at an earnings multiple of
77.6, is still expensive, although valuation has almost halved
from a multiple peak of 140 in mid-June.
Brokerage shares, including CITIC Securities and
Haitong Securities, jumped as investors bet
securities firms would benefit from a possible market link-up
between Shanghai and London.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 0.7 percent,
to 21,913.70 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
gained 0.5 percent, to 9,951.89.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)