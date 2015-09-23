* CSI300 -2.2 pct; SSEC -2.2 pct; HSI -3.0 pct
* China Sept flash factory PMI falls to 6-1/2-year low
* Sentiment at Asia's biggest firms tumble on China growth
fears
SHANGHAI, Sept 23 China and Hong Kong stocks
fell on Wednesday morning, hit by weakness in global markets and
a survey of China factory activity that deepened fears of a
sharp economic slowdown.
China's blue-chip CSI300 index fell 2.2 percent,
to 3,267.05 points by midday, while the Shanghai Composite Index
also lost 2.2 percent, to 3,116.9 points.
Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index slumped 3
percent in its biggest one-day percentage fall in a month.
"Sentiment was soured mainly by sharp falls in European and
U.S. equity markets, and global commodity prices," said
Alex Kwok, strategist at China Investment Securities.
"The markets were also hit by China's PMI data released
today, which doesn't look good."
China's September flash PMI, which measures activity in the
country's factory sector, unexpectedly shrank for the seventh
month in a row to the lowest level in 6-1/2 years, a private
survey showed.
The latest survey showed that conditions in September
deteriorated from August by almost every measure, with companies
cutting output, prices and jobs at a faster pace as orders fell.
Fears of a sharp slowdown in China, which already
contributed to the U.S. Federal Reserve's inaction on rates, is
spilling across the region, and threatens to fan turmoil in
global financial markets.
Sentiment at Asia's biggest firms tumbled in the third
quarter at record pace due to growing worries about the economic
slowdown in China and the risks it poses to the global outlook,
a Thomson Reuters/INSEAD survey showed.
All main sectors in China fell, with energy and
infrastructure stocks leading the decline.
China's biggest steelmakers such as Baoshan Iron & Steel Co
Ltd fell sharply, on fears that economic cooling
would sap demand for the metal.
The growth fear was echoed by China Iron and Steel
Association, whose vice chairman said on Wednesday that China's
steel demand had already peaked.
CITIC Securities tumbled 3.7 percent.
An initial probe found that CITIC, China's biggest
brokerage, illegally profited from China's
government-orchestrated stock rescue scheme, Bloomberg reported
on Wednesday, citing sources.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 3.0 percent, to
21,146.31 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
lost 4.3 percent, to 9,414.03.
With the Hang Seng now below 21,400 points - seen by many as
a key psychological support level, the index could slide further
despite its modest valuations, Kwok of China Investment
Securities said.
All main sectors in Hong Kong fell, with energy and
materials stocks the hardest hit.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)