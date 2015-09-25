* CSI300 -1.8 pct, SSEC -1.8 pct, HSI -0.5 pct
* ChiNext Growth index down 5 pct at one point
* Main indexes on track for end the week flat
SHANGHAI, Sept 25 China stocks fell on Friday,
led by a selloff in small caps, and were on track to end the
week flat as volumes continued to slide.
Analysts said the market was still seeking a bottom as
Chinese investors continued to digest mixed signs on company
performance.
During the week, a preliminary reading of China industrial
activity falling to its weakest level since 2009, but home
prices rose for the fourth month, a reassuring sign.
The CSI300 index fell 1.8 percent, to 3,225.46
points at the end of the morning session. The Shanghai Composite
Index also lost 1.8 percent, to 3,087.32 points.
Weekly volumes have fallen nearly 80 percent from their July
peak and averages remain on a downward trajectory as investors
wait for signs of direction.
The volatile ChiNext Growth Board, dominated by
small caps, saw a sharp selloff on Friday and was down 5 percent
at one point but remained up for the week. Analysts attributed
the fall to profit-seeking after previous rises.
China CSI300 stock index futures for October fell 2.4
percent, to 3,105.2, or 120.26 points below the current value of
the underlying index. But volumes have evaporated since a
crackdown on "malicious" short-selling using futures.
"Offshore markets were also weak today," noted analyst Zhang
Qi of Haitong Securities in Shanghai, saying this helped explain
falls for the key mainland indexes.
"The market's condition is still weak and the correction
trend should have a little further to run," he added.
Zhang predicted the SSEC would continue to test levels below
3,000 for the near term.
HONG KONG
The Hang Seng index dropped 0.5 percent, to 20,997.21
points.
The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.7
percent, to 9,400.28.
The index measuring price differences between dual-listed
companies in Shanghai and Hong Kong stood at 135.37.
A value above 100 indicates Shanghai shares are priced at a
premium to shares in the same company trading in Hong Kong, and
vice versa.
The northbound quota for the Hong Kong-Shanghai Stock
Connect, currently set at 13 billion yuan ($2.04
billion), saw balanced inflows and outflows.
Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 14.13
billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 14.33 billion shares.
Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index
was 0.7 billion shares.
($1 = 6.3765 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)