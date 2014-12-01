* Mainland markets rally in early morning led by banks
* China published draft plan for deposit insurance Sunday
* Mainland, Hong Kong markets pricing difference widening
By Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, Dec 1 China and Hong Kong stocks were
mixed on Monday as investors took divergent views on the
implications of a deposit insurance draft plan, with bank shares
in Shanghai rising even as Hong Kong traders continued to sell
them off.
China issued draft regulations on Sunday to introduce a bank
deposit insurance system for the first time, the latest in a
series of steps to fully liberalise interest rates and allow
banks to compete on a wholly commercial basis.
The difference of investor opinion over the consequences was
highlighted by an index measuring price premiums and discounts
between dual-listed companies in Shanghai and Hong Kong
, which rose 2.5 percent on Monday to 109.28, its
highest level since July 2013.
A value above 100 indicates Shanghai shares are pricing at a
premium to shares in the same company trading in Hong Kong, and
vice versa.
For example, the price of Bank of China's Shanghai listed
shares stood at 3.36 yuan, compared with its Hong
Kong share price at HK$3.97, equivalent to 3.1472 yuan
as of 11:07 a.m., an implied discount of 6.3 percent.
Mainland-listed banking shares began rallying on Friday
afternoon for unclear reasons, with the index of major Chinese
banks gaining more than 8 percent in a single day.
It rallied again on Monday morning, led by Everbright Bank
and Bank of Communications, but lost
steam around 10:30 a.m. (0230 GMT), remaining up 0.5 percent at
4,276.04 points, its highest level since February 2013.
Analysts said that the difference in pricing reflected
different priorities. Mainland investors have been steadily
pushing up domestic indexes as the central government has
signalled a softening stance on liquidity and interest rates,
seen as both good for propping up wobbling economic growth and
at the same time reducing the risk for domestic banks of getting
stuck with more non-performing loans.
Growth in Chinese factories stalled in November as output
shrank for the first time in six months, reinforcing
expectations that authorities will roll out more aggressive
stimulus measures after unexpectedly cutting guidance lending
rates earlier in the month to shore up growth.
Hong Kong investors, on the other hand, are worried about
the weak fundamentals that prompted the easing measures in the
first place, and consider the deposit insurance programme
negative for banks as it will require them to contribute a
portion of their capital into a pool for use in payouts.
Ben Kwong, head of research and director of KGI Asia in Hong
Kong, said the deposit insurance system, when launched, will put
more pressure on banks' profit margins as they raise deposit
rates to compete for clients.
"Of course it is bad news (for banks). It reflects the trend
that the central bank will further liberalize interest rates."
The CSI300 index of the largest companies listed
in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 1.3 percent, to 2,845.29 points at
mid-morning, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained
0.8 percent, to 2,704.14 points, both remaining at multi-year
highs.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index, however, dropped 1.7
percent, to 23,569.19 points after ending November down
slightly. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index was down
1.2 percent, to 11,012.27.
(Additional reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom and Jake Spring
in BEIJING; Editing by Alex Richardson)