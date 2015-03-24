* CSI300 -1.1 pct, SSEC - 1.1 pct

* HSI -1.3 pct

* Financials, manufacturing, real estate lead declines

SHANGHAI, March 24 China stocks corrected on Tuesday morning after a private survey showed industrial activity returned to contraction in March, and investors took profits after a 9-day rally pushed major indexes to their highest levels in nearly 7 years.

The CSI300 index fell 1.0 percent, to 3,930.58 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.0 percent, to 3,651.43 points.

Financials, manufacturing and property shares led the declines.

China CSI300 stock index futures for April fell 0.7 percent, to 3,957.8, 27.22 points above the current value of the underlying index, but longer futures contracts continued to forecast the CSI rising about 4,000 points by June.

The Hang Seng index dropped 0.4 percent, to 24,392.46 points.

The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 1.3 percent, to 12,020.36.

The index measuring price differences between dual-listed companies in Shanghai and Hong Kong stood at 134.79.

A value above 100 indicates Shanghai shares are pricing at a premium to shares in the same company trading in Hong Kong, and vice versa.

Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 30.54 billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 18.96 billion shares.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 0.5 billion shares. (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Eric Meijer)