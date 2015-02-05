(Removes repeated word from headline)
SHANGHAI Feb 5 China stocks gained on Thursday
after the central bank cut banks' reserve requirement ratio
(RRR) for the first time in over two years to tackle an economic
slowdown and looming deflation.
Bank shares were the biggest gainers, with the
sub index rising 2.8 percent while the property sub-index
was up 1.7 percent.
But the broader market, which opened over 2 percent higher,
quickly pared gains as investors had anticipated an RRR cut in
the lead-up to Lunar New Year holiday which begins later in the
month.
"People have been expecting an RRR cut, it's just they
weren't sure exactly when it would happen," said Zhang Qi, a
Shanghai-based analyst at Haitong Securities.
"The market opened high but we're already seeing it fall
back so it's possible we won't see the market rise that much
today."
As of 0210 GMT, the CSI300 index was up 1.3
percent at 3,446.9 after gaining 2.5 percent at open. The
Shanghai Composite Index was up 1 percent at 3,204.7
after opening up 2.4 percent.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 0.7 percent
while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 1.5
percent.
(Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Kazunori Takada)