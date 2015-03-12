* China bank shares surge after rumours of bond buys by govt
* Fin min said will swap 1 trln yuan of local govt debt
* Seen as repairing bank balance sheets
SHANGHAI, March 12 China stocks rose on
Thursday, led by a surge in banking shares on expectations that
lenders and the economy will benefit from Beijing's plans to
allow local governments to swap out expensive debt, easing their
massive debt burdens.
Investors may have also bought into shares in reaction to
rumours that the debt swap would be far larger than the original
1 trillion yuan ($160 billion) reported.
Speculation has also swirled that the government would
directly purchase bonds from local government financing vehicles
(LGFVs), which would constitute a form of quantitative easing,
which has come to be seen as a radical last option for central
banks struggling to support their economies.
The CSI300 index rose 1.0 percent, to 3,558.85
points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai
Composite Index gained 0.9 percent, to 3,321.32 points.
The CSI300 banking index jumped about 3 percent,
as investors bet lenders would benefit from the plan to exchange
local governments' high-interest maturing debt for low interest
municipal or provincial bonds.
With few official details provided yet about the
implementation of the debt swap, which was announced at the
weekend, the market has been divided over its implications.
Some market watchers compare the move to U.S-style
quantitative easing (QE) which began during the global financial
crisis, while others say China's central bank is unlikely to
start printing more money to fund bond sales.
China International Capital Corp said in a research report
that because municipal bonds are more transparent than local
government debt, and are seen as carrying a de-facto central
government guarantee, the swap would allow banks holding high
risk local government bonds to change them out for lower-risk
assets, benefiting their balance sheets.
"Valuation of banking shares have been depressed by concerns
of massive bad loans in the worst-case scenario," said Wu Kan,
head of equity at Shanghai-based investment firm Shanshan
Finance.
"Now with the debt swap, the risks of bad debt has been
greatly reduced. Banks need to be revalued."
Regional governments are responsible for the bulk of China's
public spending and have relied on borrowing heavily in recent
years to stay viable, squeezing their investment spending and
representing a broader systemic risk.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim
Coghill)