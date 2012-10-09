HONG KONG Oct 9 Hong Kong shares were set to open higher on Tuesday, with gains in financials helping the benchmark to recover after the previous session's losses.

The Hang Seng index was seen opening up 0.5 percent at 20,926.8 points while the China Enterprises index was indicated to open up 0.7 percent.

(Rpeorting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by John Mair)