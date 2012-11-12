US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
HONG KONG Nov 12 Hong Kong shares were set for a slightly weaker open on Monday, dragged by blue chips such as HSBC Holdings and profit-taking on some locally listed Chinese shares.
The Hang Seng index was indicated to open down 0.1 percent at 21,367.6 while the China Enterprises index was set for a flat open.
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.71 pct (Updates to early afternoon)