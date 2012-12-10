HONG KONG Dec 10 Hong Kong shares were set to open at a 16-month high on Monday as further signs of an economic revival in China encouraged investors to load up on mainland-related property, banking and resources stocks.

The Hang Seng index was set to open up 0.8 percent at 22,377.56, its highest since August last year. The China Enterprises index was indicated to open up 0.9 percent.