BUZZ-India's Ambuja Cement falls on lower-than-expected profit
** Shares of Ambuja Cement Ltd fall as much as 3.2 pct to 237.95 rupees, posting their biggest intraday percentage drop since Dec 12, 2016
(Corrects to fix typographical error in headline)
SHANGHAI Aug 19 China stocks opened down over 2 percent on Wednesday, extending previous day's sharp losses amid growing uncertainty over the monetary policy outlook.
Stocks plunged more than 6 percent on Tuesday, their biggest fall in three weeks, on speculation the central bank may be in no rush to ease policy further and concerns a further weakening in the yuan would hit importers.
The CSI300 index fell 2 percent to 3,748.18 points at 0130 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 2.7 percent to 3,646.75 points.
China CSI300 stock index futures for August fell 0.2 percent, to 3,737.6, 10.58 points below the current value of the underlying index.
The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was up 0.1 percent, to 23,488.44 points. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada)
May 2The India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Cash-Tom Offered Rate on Tuesday is 6.07 percent. The MITOR is the reference implied rupee overnight offered rate based on the cash-Tom dollar-rupee premium. The one-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps will be released at 12:30 IST. (0700 GMT) and benchmark rates (MIFOR) will be released at 17:30 IST. (1200 GMT). -------------------------------------------------------------- PERIOD C