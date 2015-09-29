SHANGHAI, Sept 29 Hong Kong stocks tumbled more than 3 percent to their lowest in two years on Tuesday, while Chinese shares also fell sharply, as investors joined a global sell-off amid deepening worries about the world economy.

The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was down 3.8 percent at 20,379.05 points by 0149 GMT, breaching a key support level and its lowest level since July, 2013.

China's blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.6 percent to 3,191.66 by 0149 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.6 percent to 3,050.23 points.

China CSI300 stock index futures for October fell 2.0 percent, to 3,087.2, 104.46 points below the current value of the underlying index.

