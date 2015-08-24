(Adds quote, milestones)
By Pete Sweeney and Samuel Shen
SHANGHAI Aug 24 China major stock indexes
collapsed on Monday morning, with traders saying market
disappointment over the lack of a liquidity move by the central
bank during the weekend triggered a fresh selloff.
Main indexes tumbled more than 11 percent last week as
investors began to worry that the central government was backing
off on plans to prop up the market.
The worry was aggravated by a strong injection of short-term
liquidity into the interbank market that many read as a
substitute for deeper easing.
The CSI300 index fell 6.7 percent to 3,349.20
points at 0149 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite Index
lost 6.6 percent to 3,277.94 points, its lowest level since
March.
China CSI300 stock index futures for September fell 7.1
percent, to 3,233.6, or 109.37 points below the current value of
the underlying index, and all other futures contracts were also
negative.
"The market is in a downtrend. There's no good news, stocks
are still expensive, and there's no fresh money coming in," said
Qi Yifeng, analyst at consultancy CEBM.
"With no RRR (reserve requirement) cut over the weekend, the
market will directly head south."
The Hang Seng index dropped 3.7 percent, to 21,586.98
points.
The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 4.5
percent, to 9,732.62.
Investors failed to take inspiration from the formalisation
of rules allowing pension funds to invest in the stock market
over the weekend.
"The pension fund news will not help, because the money is
limited, you don't know when the money will come in, and the
purchase is not sustainable," said Qi.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)