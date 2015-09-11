SHANGHAI, Sept 11 China's major stock indexes
bobbed in and out of positive territory on Friday as investors
awaited more data for clues on the health of the economy.
The CSI300 index fell 0.1 percent to 3,353.95
points by 0154 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite Index
lost 0.1 percent to 3,193.89.
China CSI300 stock index futures for September rose
0.8 percent, to 3,327, 26.95 points below the current value of
the underlying index.
The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was up 0.5 percent
at 21,672.32.
China will release data on August bank lending, industrial
output, retail sales and investment in coming days.
Data this week showed imports and exports continued to
contract while deflationary pressures intensified, putting
manufacturers under more stress.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim
Coghill)