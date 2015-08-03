US STOCKS-Wall St on track for worst day in one month
* Indexes down: Dow 0.56 pct, S&P 0.61 2 pct, Nasdaq 0.76 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
SHANGHAI Aug 3 China major stock indexes opened down on Monday.
The CSI300 index fell 1.2 percent to 3,772.53 points at 1:36 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.4 percent to 3,612.93 points.
China CSI300 stock index futures for August fell 1.0 percent, to 3,623.2, -149.33 points below the current value of the underlying index.
The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was down 1.6 percent, to 24,251.35 points.
(Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Adam Jourdan)
