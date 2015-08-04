US STOCKS-Wall St flat as Fed meet kicks off; Nasdaq hits record
* Dow up 0.03 pct, S&P down 0.06 pct, Nasdaq down 0.11 pct (Updates to open)
SHANGHAI Aug 4 China major stock indexes opened up on Tuesday.
The CSI300 index rose 0.2 percent to 3,836.67 points at 1:30 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3 percent to 3,633.17 points.
China CSI300 stock index futures for August rose 1.5 percent, to 3,673, 163.67 points below the current value of the underlying index.
The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was unchanged at 24,418.56 points. (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Adam Jourdan)
* Dow up 0.03 pct, S&P down 0.06 pct, Nasdaq down 0.11 pct (Updates to open)
May 2 Wall Street opened higher on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite hitting a record, boosted by strong corporate earnings, and ahead of the Federal Reserve's meeting and Apple's results.