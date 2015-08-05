SHANGHAI Aug 5 China's major stock indexes opened down on Wednesday.

The CSI300 index fell 0.3 percent to 3,937.62 points at 1:29 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.3 percent to 3,745.65 points.

China CSI300 stock index futures for August fell 0.1 percent, to 3,833.8, -103.82 points below the current value of the underlying index.

The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was up 0.3 percent, to 24,466.30 points. (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Adam Jourdan)