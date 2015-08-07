SHANGHAI Aug 7 China's major stock indexes opened up on Friday with the CSI300 index rising 0.9 percent to 3,866.43 points at 1:27 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.9 percent to 3,692.61 points.

China CSI300 stock index futures for August rose 1.9 percent, to 3,827, 39.43 points below the current level of the underlying index.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index in was down 0.2 percent, to 24,327.56 points. (Reporting by Adam Jourdan)