SHANGHAI Aug 26 China's major stock indexes
opened up on Wednesday after aggressive monetary easings
announced by the central bank on Tuesday evening following a
massive market slide.
The CSI300 index rose 0.7 percent to 3,062.57
points at 1:26 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite Index
gained 0.5 percent to 2,980.79 points.
The benchmark indexes had tumbled 19 percent in the previous
three sessions.
China CSI300 stock index futures for September rose
0.4 percent, to 2,842, -220.57 points below the current value of
the underlying index.
The People's Bank of China cut interest rates and lowered
the amount of reserves banks must hold for the second time in
two months on Tuesday, ratcheting up support for a stumbling
economy and a plunging stock market
China's Financial Futures Exchanges announced Wednesday
morning that they will raise transaction fees and margin
requirements for index futures to curb speculation.
Benchmark mainland indexes gave up all the gains made from
Beijing's unprecedented stock market rescue in July, in which
hundreds of billions of dollars were directed into the market,
and this week entered negative territory for the year-to-date.
The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was up 0.1 percent,
to 21,434.25 points.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)