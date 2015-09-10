SHANGHAI, Sept 10 China and Hong Kong stocks pulled back on Thursday morning, joining volatile regional markets, as investors took profits from sharp rebounds over the past two sessions.

The CSI300 index fell 1.0 percent to 3,364.44 points at 1:39 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.1 percent to 3,206.24 points.

China CSI300 stock index futures for September fell 0.9 percent, to 3,296.4, -68.04 points below the current value of the underlying index.

The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was down 2.2 percent, to 21,635.74 points.

Major stock markets in the region fell, with Japan's Nikkei index falling nearly 4 percent, while the Taiwan market lost 0.5 percent. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney)