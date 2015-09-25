SHANGHAI, Sept 25 China's major stock indexes fell in early trade on Friday.

The CSI300 index was down 0.3 percent at 3,274.79 points at 0134 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.4 percent to 3,131.00.

China CSI300 stock index futures for October fell 0.3 percent to 3,172.4, 102.39 points below the current value of the underlying index.

The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was down 0.2 percent at 21,049.93. (Editing by Kim Coghill)