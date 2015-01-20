SHANGHAI Jan 20 China stocks opened little
changed on Tuesday, edging slightly lower after a market slump
that followed an official crackdown on credit products that have
been blamed as fueling excessive market speculation over the
past months.
Market talk that China's regulators intentionally sought to
suppress a stock rally by taking actions that led to Monday's
sharp drop in share prices "is not consistent with facts" said
Deng Ke, spokesman for the China Securities Regulatory
Commission (CSRC).
The CSI300 index dropped 0.55 percent while the
Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.06 percent.
The indices fell 7.7 percent on Monday, their biggest
one-day drop since the global financial crisis, as many
financial shares plunged by their 10 percent daily limit.
China's securities regulator punished industry heavyweights
for illegal operations in their margin trading. Banks were hit
after the banking regulator issued draft rules to tighten
supervision of entrusted loans, a kind of shadow banking
product. {ID:nL4N0UY065]
(Reporting By Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Brenda Goh)