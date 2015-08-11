BRIEF-Prakash Industries says reduction of debt
* Says reduction of company's debt by around INR 670 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI Aug 11 China's major stock indexes opened down on Tuesday.
The CSI300 index fell 0.3 percent to 4,071.84 points at 1:45 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.3 percent to 3,915.50 points.
CSI300 stock index futures for August fell 0.6 percent, to 4,036.4 - 35.44 points below the current value of the underlying index.
The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was up 1.1 percent, to 24,800.89 points.
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction