SHANGHAI Aug 11 China's major stock indexes opened down on Tuesday.

The CSI300 index fell 0.3 percent to 4,071.84 points at 1:45 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.3 percent to 3,915.50 points.

CSI300 stock index futures for August fell 0.6 percent, to 4,036.4 - 35.44 points below the current value of the underlying index.

The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was up 1.1 percent, to 24,800.89 points.