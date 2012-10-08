HONG KONG Oct 8 Hong Kong shares are set to
extend a five-session gaining streak on Monday helped by a
higher open in Chinese markets that resume trading after a
week-long holiday.
The Hang Seng index rose on Friday as a recovery in
oil-related stocks as well as gains for autos and financials
pushed the benchmark up 0.8 percent on the week. The Hang Seng
has now gained just under 14 percent on the year.
China's onshore markets reopen on Monday following a long
holiday and are likely to tick higher as domestic investors get
their chance to react to news that the country's
once-in-a-decade leadership transition gets underway early next
month.
Investors are hopeful of more decisive measures to boost a
slowing economy and lacklustre markets once the new leadership
is in place.
Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea's Kospi was down 0.5
percent as of 0030 GMT. Japan markets are closed on Monday for a
public holiday.
STOCKS TO WATCH:
* Retail stocks such as Prada SpA will be in focus
after China's retail sales growth slowed to 15 percent during
the Golden Week holiday, local media said on Sunday, providing a
snapshot of increasingly important sources of demand in the
world's second-largest economy.
* Lingering doubts over the proposed merger between the
local units of Hutchison and Orange in
Austria will delay the auction in the Alpine country until the
second half of 2013, the head of the broadcasting and telecoms
watchdog said.
* Next Media Ltd, controlled by Hong Kong media
mogul Jimmy Lai, is in preliminary talks to sell its print
business in Taiwan, the company said on Friday, after its share
price jumped earlier in the day on media reports of its sale
plan.
* Genting Hong Kong Ltd has approached shareholders
of Echo Entertainment Group Ltd seeking to boost its
stake in the owner of Sydney's only casino, a fund manager who
holds Echo shares said.
* Great Eagle Holdings Ltd said it would buy a
hotel property in the heart of Manhattan at 400 Fifth Avenue in
midtown New York for $229 million cash, a bid to further develop
its Langham hotel brand to cover New York, Los Angeles and
Chicago. For statement clicks here
(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar and Donny Kwok)