HONG KONG, Sept 27 Hong Kong shares were set to
extend losses on Thursday after stocks on Wall Street fell for a
fifth straight day and concerns over austerity measures in Spain
mounted.
The Hang Seng index fell 0.8 percent to 20,527.7 on
Wednesday weighed down by retail stocks which became the latest
sector to be hit by profit-taking ahead of the quarter-end. The
China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland
firms fell 1.2 percent.
China's domestic stock markets fell to their lowest level
since the first quarter of 2009 as investors continued to fret
over the extent of the economic slowdown and its impact on
corporate earnings.
The country's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) is
expected to announce profits for industrial companies in August
at around 0130 GMT. Profits fell 5.4 percent year-on-year in
July.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.5
percent while South Korea's Kospi was off 0.4 percent as
of 0030 GMT.
STOCKS TO WATCH:
* Canada's ruling Conservative Party is split over a
landmark $15.1 billion bid by China's CNOOC for oil
producer Nexen, leaving Prime Minister Stephen Harper
with a difficult final call to make.
* Glencore International Plc's takeover of
Canada's biggest grain handler, Viterra Inc, may not
close until as late as Nov. 15 as a review by China's Ministry
of Commerce continues, Viterra said on Wednesday.
* Turkey's Hattat Holding and China's Harbin Electric
will invest $250 million in building a factory in
northwest Turkey to manufacture power plant equipment, Hattat's
chairman said.
* Hong Kong's Court of Final Appeal ruled against Cathay
Pacific Airways in two cases regarding its air crew on
Wednesday that could end up costing the airline operator
hundreds of millions of dollars.
(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar and Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)