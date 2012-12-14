HONG KONG Dec 14 Hong Kong shares are set to open slightly lower on Friday, but still poised to rise for the week and end near their highest level since last August as foreign investors pump money into China-related stocks.

The Hang Seng index closed down 0.3 percent at 22,445.6 in the previous session. The China Enterprises index closed down 0.2 percent.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.5 percent while South Korea's Kospi was 0.6 percent lower as of 0040 GMT.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

* HSBC Holdings raised to "buy" from "hold" by Deutsche Bank. Deutsche maintains its "overweight" on AIA .

* China Longyuan said it planned to raise $312 million in an offering of new shares priced at a discount of as much as 9.6 percent to Thursday's closing price.

* Foxconn International Holdings said its chairman Samuel Chin would be replaced by Tong Wen-hsin effective Jan. 1, 2013.

NEW LISTING

- South West Eco Development Ltd trading debut

MARKET EVENTS

- China Outdoor Media Group Ltd EGM

- Dongfang Electric Corporation Ltd EGM in Sichuan, China

- Dynamic Holdings Ltd AGM

- Magic Holdings International Ltd AGM

- Melbourne Enterprises Ltd final results

- Novo Group Ltd H1 results

- Oriental Unicorn Agricultural Group Ltd fifth quarterly results

- WLS Holdings Ltd H1 results

- Xinjiang Xinxin Mining Industry Co Ltd EGM in Xinjiang, China

- Yusei Holdings Ltd EGM in Hangzhou City, China.

ECONOMIC DATA

- China: HSBC China Manufacturing PMI Flash

- HK: HKMA to release Hong Kong Exchange Fund Foreign Assets for Nov

- Japan: Industrial output revised for Oct

- Japan: Capacity utilisation index for Oct

- Euro Zone: Markit Manufacturing flash PMI for Dec

- Euro Zone: Markit Service flash PMI for Dec

- Euro Zone: Markit Composite flash PMI for Dec

- Euro Zone: Q3 employment

- Euro Zone: Inflation for Nov

- India: WPI Inflation for Nov

- India: Bank loan growth

- India: Foreign currency reserves

- Germany: Markit Manufacturing flash PMI for Dec

- Germany: Markit Service flash PMI for Dec

- Germany: Markit Composite flash PMI for Dec

- Singapore: Q3 final unemployment

- Singapore: Retail sales for Oct

- US: CPI for Nov

- US: ECRI weekly index

- US: Markit manufacturing PMI for Dec

- US: Industrial output for Nov

- US: Capacity utilization for Nov