SHANGHAI, June 30 China's efforts to stave off a
crash in the world's most volatile stock market showed signs of
gaining traction on Tuesday, with indexes rallying sharply on
signs of intensifying government support.
Chinese equity markets have fallen more 20 percent from
their peak in mid-June, when a rally fuelled by expectations of
further monetary easing from the People's Bank of China (PBOC)
shuddered to a halt.
On Monday main indexes dropped a stomach-churning 7 percent
before a sudden reversal, while Tuesday stocks slid again in
early trade before reversing course dramatically for no apparent
reason.
Beijing has already enacted a suite of measures that appear
targeted at stabilising sentiment in a market dominated by
individual retail investors prone to mood swings, but it appears
to be signs of direct government support to the market through
share purchases that have finally revived the rally.
On the liquidity front, the central bank made multiple
monetary easing moves last week and over the weekend, including
cutting rates and reducing or eliminating banks' reserve ratios.
Regulators also said they would allow the National Social
Security Fund (NSSF) to buy more stocks, which could ultimately
result in more funds entering the market.
None of that appeared to have much effect, but signs of
large cash inflows into Chinese ETFs, combined with rumours of
other behind-the-scenes "window guidance" to institutional
investors, seem to have triggered a sharp rally in the
afternoon.
The CSI300 index was up 6.2 percent to 4,449.76
points at 0610 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite Index
gained 5.1 percent to 4,258.30 points.
RATIONAL INVESTORS?
A note from the Asset Management Association of China, a
state-run body, said that the correction has created "valuable
buying opportunities for mature and rational investors", echoing
articles in state financial media predicting a quick return to a
bull market.
But Chinese investors are used to such consoling rhetoric in
the past and past experience has showed such forced rallies can
have limited durations.
"The lesson from China's last equity bubble is that, once
sentiment has soured, policy interventions aimed at shoring up
prices have only a short-lived effect," wrote Mark Williams,
economist at Capital Economics, in a research note.
In the past Chinese state-owned asset management companies
such as Central Huijin have intervened to buy or sell shares en
masse to stabilise sentiment, and investors suspect that a
recent surge of money into Chinese exchange traded funds
(ETFs)is in fact coming from government coffers.
Intensive subscriptions were seen on Monday for the four
major ETFs - China AMC 50 ETF, Huatai-PB CSI300 ETF
, China AMC CSI300 ETF and Hua An
Shanghai 180 ETF, exchange data showed.
Whether Beijing ultimately turns the tide is under debate,
but few question its ability to muster further firepower if
necessary.
But if China is forced to rely on monetary policy to prop up
the stock market, it risks not having much ammunition left to
fight off other economic shocks, in particular a collapse in
European demand as a result of a Greek exit from the euro zone.
