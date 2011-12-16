(Corrects Shanghai Composite closing level in paragraph 9)
* HSI up 1.4 pct, Shanghai jumps 2 pct
* Turnover climbs on speculation of Beijing move
* Chinese financials, property lead gains
* Discounted HK big caps could see yr-end rally: analyst
* New China Life Insurance makes positive Shanghai debut
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Dec 16 Hong Kong and China
shares snapped six-day losing streaks on Friday, with gains
accelerating in mid-afternoon on speculation Beijing could act
to boost confidence following suspected intervention to support
the yuan.
Chinese financial, property and resources stocks saw strong
gains that helped cut weekly losses on benchmark indices,
supported mainly by a bout of short covering ahead of the
weekend, traders said.
Better than expected U.S. jobless claims and manufacturing
data on Thursday provided some respite for battered global
markets. In Hong Kong, this triggered short covering in shares
of exporters such as Li & Fung Ltd.
The Hang Seng Index ended Friday up 1.4 percent at
18,285.4 points, while the China Enterprises Index of
the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 2 percent. For the
week, they lost 1.6 and 2 percent respectively.
Speculation grew on Friday afternoon that China would be
announcing another cut in banks' reserve requirements to follow
up its Nov. 30 to trim that rate for the first time in nearly
three years.
Prior to Friday, both the Hang Seng Index and the Shanghai
Composite Index had completely surrendered gains they made after
the Nov. 30 cut.
But at the time the markets closed for the day, there was no
announcement of a fresh move by Beijing to improve sour investor
sentiment.
A market watcher at a top Chinese brokerage said he doubted
there would be another cut in reserve requirements because "it
would take some time before the effects" of any fresh cut would
show up in the financial system.
The Shanghai Composite Index finished up 2 percent
at 2,224.8 points in A-share turnover that accelerated in the
last hour of trade. Still, it tumbled 3.9 percent on the week,
its sixth straight weekly loss.
The bullish sentiment on Friday benefited shares of New
China Life Insurance Co Ltd. It jumped nearly 14
percent on the first day of trading in Shanghai.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC)
, the mainland's biggest lender, was among
the leading boosts on benchmarks. It gained 1.5 percent in
Shanghai and 1.8 percent in Hong Kong.
Chinese property developers, some of which rank among the
top beta plays and the most shorted recently in Hong Kong,
surged. Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd jumped 8
percent in strong volume.
China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd, whose
forward 12-month earnings multiples ranks among the highest in
the Chinese property sector, climbed 5.5 percent. Excluding
Friday, short-selling interest in the stock averaged 22.4
percent of its daily turnover this week.
RISING HK, SHANGHAI CORRELATION
Market watchers have told Reuters that redemption pressures
partly accounted for the bearishness in mainland markets this
week. During the first four days of the week, the Shanghai
Composite lost 6 percent.
The bearishness in Shanghai weighed on Hong Kong markets.
Over a 90-day basis, the correlation between the Hang Seng Index
and the Shanghai Composite has steadily risen over the last
quarter even as the Hang Seng's level of correlation with the
S&P 500 has steadily declined in the same period.
This suggests the Hong Kong market could be more supported
by mainland markets with global markets likely to stay turbulent
in the near term and with Chinese companies accounting for about
60 percent on the Hong Kong bourse.
Both the Hang Seng Index and the Shanghai Composite are
down more than 20 percent in 2011, putting them among the worst
performing in Asia.
"It's quite oversold right now, we could well see a modest
rally in Hong Kong in the last two weeks of the year, led by
some of the larger caps whose fundamentals are alright but
trading at deep discounts," said Mark To, Wing Fung Financial
Group's head of research.
Cheung Kong Holdings Ltd is an example of a large
cap considered oversold. It gained 3 percent on Friday but
remains 25 percent down for the year. It is currently trading at
12-month earning multples that are a 41.5 percent discount to
its historical median, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine
data.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)