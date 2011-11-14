(Updates to close)
* Hang Seng, Shanghai Composite both rise 1.9 pct
* HSI recovers about 50 pct of Thursday's 1,000-point drop
* Strength in China stocks to limit downside in HK - analyst
* Shanghai hit 2-1/2-month high, but gains lack conviction
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Nov 14 Hong Kong shares rose
1.9 percent on Monday, lifted by strength in Chinese stocks,
particularly from buying of the two consumer staple names to be
added to the Hang Seng Index in December.
But gains came in turnover that was significantly weaker
than last Thursday, the day the Hang Seng Index lost more
than 1000 points, suggesting that investors remained cautious
ahead of an Italian bond auction later on Monday.
U.S. economic data and corporate earnings report due out
this week could also keep the markets volatile, particularly
exporters dependent on the American market. One of them, Li &
Fung Ltd, gained 6 percent on Monday.
Much of Monday's gain "is short covering and people catching
up after the steep losses last week," said Jackson Wong,
vice-president for equity sales at Tanrich Securities.
Wong added that strength in Chinese stocks could limit
losses in Hong Kong, with investors looking to position
themselves for a rally in 2012 after the China Enterprises Index
recorded its worst quarter in 13 years last quarter.
The China Enterprises Index gained 2.8 percent on Monday.
The Hang Seng's 1.9 percent rise left that index at 19,508.18
points, a retracement of about 50 percent of its plunge on Nov.
10.
Want Want China Holdings Ltd surged more than 6
percent, on volume more than six times its 30-day average, after
the manager of the Hang Seng Index announced late on Friday that
food and beverage company would be included in the benchmark
from Dec. 5.
Also getting added to the index is instant noodle and
beverage maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp,
which gained 4.3 percent. Index-based funds naturally bought
both stocks.
"Domestic consumption and healthcare will be the impetus for
the next phase of economic expansion in China, particularly in
the eastern cities," Rui Yang, the chief investment officer of
Blend Group, Bosera Asset Management, said at the launch of its
China balanced fund, to be distributed by Citigroup.
In a note to clients dated Nov. 11, HSBC analysts
recommended clients go long on these two stocks when markets
close on Nov 23 and exit the trade at market close on Dec 2.
At midday on Monday, Tingyi reported that third-quarter
profit fell 34.9 percent from a year earlier amid slower sales
in a high inflation environment, although the result was better
than analysts had forecast.
SHANGHAI HIGHER BUT CONVICTION LACKING
The Shanghai Composite Index closed up 1.9 percent
at 2,528.7 points, as strength in auto shares led the benchmark
to a 2-1/2-month high in weak A-share turnover.
BYD Co Ltd led gains in auto stocks after Chinese
local media reported Beijing is considering relaxing
restrictions on purchases of clean-energy vehicles to encourage
drivers to switch to green cars.
BYD, backed by U.S. billionaire Warren Buffett, gained the
maximum-allowed 10 percent in strong volume in Shenzhen. In Hong
Kong, it surged more than 25 percent on volume that was more
than triple its 30-day average. Still, the stocks is down almost
50 percent in 2011.
PetroChina Co Ltd and China Petroleum and
Chemical Corp (Sinopec) were among Shanghai's top
three boosts, up 0.9 and 1.2 percent respectively, partly on
higher global oil prices.
(Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)