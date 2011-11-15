(Updates to close)
* HSI down 0.8 pct, Shanghai Comp inches up 0.04 pct
* CCB gains 1 pct post-BofA sale, but weakness seen ahead
* Greenheart up 93 pct after report finds no fraud in
Sino-Forest
* Utilities strength in Shanghai cancels financial weakness
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Nov 15 Hong Kong shares fell
0.8 percent on Tuesday, dragged down by weakness in financial
stocks as investors' appetite for risk ebbed after Italy paid a
record euro-era high to sell five-year bonds.
Turnover slowed after surging at midday to its highest since
Oct. 28, with China Construction Bank (CCB) accounting
for the bulk of trading volume after Bank of America Corp (BofA)
sold most of its remaining stake in CCB to boost capital
levels.
"The sale is no surprise as BofA needs to raise capital for
Basel III requirement. This sale will remove the BofA overhang
and positive for CCB's share price going forward," Barclays
analysts said in a note on Tuesday.
The BofA sale followed Goldman Sachs' reduction of its stake
in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) last
week, highlighting the end of era of Western ownership in
Chinese banks.
CCB reversed early losses to gain 1.1 percent, but chart
indicators suggest choppy trading and more downside pressure for
the Hong Kong listing of China's second-largest bank in the near
term.
Tuesday's gains helped CCB buck a trend of losses for
Chinese banks. ICBC and Agricultural Bank of China (AgBank)
were down 1 percent and 1.4 percent respectively.
CCB has lost almost 20 percent in 2011, compared with a 16
percent drop for the Hang Seng Index. The bulk of the bank's
fall came in the third quarter as investors priced in a hard
landing in the Chinese economy and the bank's exposure to bad
debts in the mainland.
It is currently trading at about 6.2 times its forward 12
month earnings, about half of its 10-year median, according to
Thomson Reuters Starmine data. However, longer-term investors
remained wary of CCB and the broader Chinese banking sector.
Weakness in Chinese banks caused the China Enterprise Index
to close off 0.7 percent, dragging the broader Hang Seng
Index down 0.8 percent to finish at 19,348.4 points.
Shares of battered Greenheart Group Ltd surged 93
percent, in volume more than 40 times its 30-day average, after
majority stakeholder Sino-Forest Corp said an
independent committee had found no evidence of fraud at the
Toronto-listed timber company.
Even with Tuesday's gains, Greenheart is down more than 58
percent this year.
Sino-Forest and Greenheart shares have been savaged this
year following allegations from short-seller Muddy Waters that
have precipitated fears of subpar corporate governance in
Chinese companies.
UTILITIES HELP SHANGHAI EDGE UP
The Shanghai Composite Index inched up 0.04 percent
to 2,529.76, steady at about the 76.4 percent Fibonacci
retracement of its rise from the 2008 trough to 2010 peak, with
strength in power companies outweighing weakness in financials.
Datang Power jumped 3.8 percent in 4.5 times its
30-day average volume after mainland media reported that
electricity rates could be increased to help utility companies
cover steep operating losses.
Datang's gains on Tuesday helped power the Shanghai
utilities subindex to a 0.5 percent gain, but the
subindex and Datang are still down about 15 percent
year-to-date, compared with the 10 percent loss on the Shanghai
benchmark.
Financials, particularly large cap banking names, were the
standout underperformers and kept the Shanghai benchmark in
negative territory for most of Tuesday.
The broader CSI300 Index, which tracks stocks in
both Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges and is more heavily
weighted to large cap names, finished down 0.2 percent.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)