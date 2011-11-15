(Updates to close)

* HSI down 0.8 pct, Shanghai Comp inches up 0.04 pct

* CCB gains 1 pct post-BofA sale, but weakness seen ahead

* Greenheart up 93 pct after report finds no fraud in Sino-Forest

* Utilities strength in Shanghai cancels financial weakness

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Nov 15 Hong Kong shares fell 0.8 percent on Tuesday, dragged down by weakness in financial stocks as investors' appetite for risk ebbed after Italy paid a record euro-era high to sell five-year bonds.

Turnover slowed after surging at midday to its highest since Oct. 28, with China Construction Bank (CCB) accounting for the bulk of trading volume after Bank of America Corp (BofA) sold most of its remaining stake in CCB to boost capital levels.

"The sale is no surprise as BofA needs to raise capital for Basel III requirement. This sale will remove the BofA overhang and positive for CCB's share price going forward," Barclays analysts said in a note on Tuesday.

The BofA sale followed Goldman Sachs' reduction of its stake in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) last week, highlighting the end of era of Western ownership in Chinese banks.

CCB reversed early losses to gain 1.1 percent, but chart indicators suggest choppy trading and more downside pressure for the Hong Kong listing of China's second-largest bank in the near term.

Tuesday's gains helped CCB buck a trend of losses for Chinese banks. ICBC and Agricultural Bank of China (AgBank) were down 1 percent and 1.4 percent respectively.

CCB has lost almost 20 percent in 2011, compared with a 16 percent drop for the Hang Seng Index. The bulk of the bank's fall came in the third quarter as investors priced in a hard landing in the Chinese economy and the bank's exposure to bad debts in the mainland.

It is currently trading at about 6.2 times its forward 12 month earnings, about half of its 10-year median, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data. However, longer-term investors remained wary of CCB and the broader Chinese banking sector.

Weakness in Chinese banks caused the China Enterprise Index to close off 0.7 percent, dragging the broader Hang Seng Index down 0.8 percent to finish at 19,348.4 points.

Shares of battered Greenheart Group Ltd surged 93 percent, in volume more than 40 times its 30-day average, after majority stakeholder Sino-Forest Corp said an independent committee had found no evidence of fraud at the Toronto-listed timber company.

Even with Tuesday's gains, Greenheart is down more than 58 percent this year.

Sino-Forest and Greenheart shares have been savaged this year following allegations from short-seller Muddy Waters that have precipitated fears of subpar corporate governance in Chinese companies.

UTILITIES HELP SHANGHAI EDGE UP

The Shanghai Composite Index inched up 0.04 percent to 2,529.76, steady at about the 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement of its rise from the 2008 trough to 2010 peak, with strength in power companies outweighing weakness in financials.

Datang Power jumped 3.8 percent in 4.5 times its 30-day average volume after mainland media reported that electricity rates could be increased to help utility companies cover steep operating losses.

Datang's gains on Tuesday helped power the Shanghai utilities subindex to a 0.5 percent gain, but the subindex and Datang are still down about 15 percent year-to-date, compared with the 10 percent loss on the Shanghai benchmark.

Financials, particularly large cap banking names, were the standout underperformers and kept the Shanghai benchmark in negative territory for most of Tuesday.

The broader CSI300 Index, which tracks stocks in both Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges and is more heavily weighted to large cap names, finished down 0.2 percent. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)