(Updates to midday)

* HSI down 1.9 pct, Shanghai Comp down 1.7 pct

* Selloff today could be cause for concern: fund manager

* HSBC could challenge Oct 4 lows: trader

* Chinese property weakness weighs on Shanghai

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Nov 16 Hong Kong shares fell on Wednesday, dragged by property and financial stocks amid persistently weak turnover, with fears over Europe's debt problems worsening as the cost of government borrowing in the region rose, heightening fears of contagion.

Strength in sectors seen less risky, such as utilities and telecommunications, further pointed to heightened risk aversion. Only China Mobile, HK and China Gas and Hong Kong Electricity Holdings gained among Hang Seng Index components.

"This selloff today could be a cause for concern. People were bearish to begin with, but thin turnover is also exaggerating the moves downwards today," said Alex Wong, director of asset management for Ample Finance Group.

The Hang Seng Index pared early gains to close down 1.9 percent at 18,973.1 at midday, sinking near closing levels last Thursday, when it slumped more than 1,000 points.

Near-term support is next seen at about 18,698 points, the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of its rise from Oct. 4 troughs to its Oct. 28 peak.

HSBC Holdings Plc , Europe's largest bank, was the top drag, sinking 2.1 percent to its lowest in about a month at HK$60.75. It could challenge the HK$60 level, which served as support in September.

It is now down almost 24 percent in 2011 to date, but some traders suggest the stock could challenge its October 4 low at HK$56.65, which could also weigh on the Hang Seng Index, where it has a 15 percent weighting.

PROPERTY DRIVES WEAKNESS IN CHINESE SHARES

Chinese firms listed in Hong Kong, also known as H-shares, were relative underperformers, with the China Enterprises Index closing down 2.8 percent and mainland developers weak.

Short selling interest in the sector has remained strong even as it has tumbled in the broader market in recent weeks. A Hong Kong-based trader said this was unlikely to correct any time soon.

China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd was down 4 percent at midday on Tuesday. Short selling accounted for more than 20 percent of its overall turnover on Tuesday, compared to 6.3 percent for the Hong Kong bourse.

In Shanghai, the property sector was also among the top drags on the benchmark. The Shanghai Composite Index closed down 1.7 percent at 2,486.1 points at the midday trading break.

China Vanke Co Ltd was down nearly 3 percent, while Poly Real Estate lost 4.3 percent, with the Shanghai property index 2.4 percent weaker at midday.

Local media reported on Wednesday that mainland developers may have borrowed more than 1 trillion yuan at high interest rates since the second half of last year, renewing fears about oversupply and their debt exposure. (Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar in Singapore; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)