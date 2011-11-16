(Updates to close)

* HSI down 2 pct, Shanghai Comp down 2.5 pct

* Shanghai records worst daily loss in almost 2 months

* Chinese insurers losses a "technical play": strategist

* HSBC could challenge Oct 4 lows: trader

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Nov 16 Hong Kong shares fell 2 percent on Wednesday, as continuing fears about Europe spawned steep losses among Chinese financial and property stocks that erased gains the Hang Seng Index made after a sharp tumble on Nov. 10.

Shanghai's worst daily loss in almost two months also weighed on Hong Kong, with the top two mainland insurers, China Life Insurance Co Ltd and Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China Ltd among the biggest losers in both markets.

In Hong Kong, China Life lost 5.9 percent and Ping An dropped 6.9 percent in volumes less than their 30-day averages. On Monday, both stocks gained more than 5 percent.

"These are pure technical trades. Given the adverse sentiment right now and its high beta status, moves either way tend to be more exaggerated," said Hong Hao, global equity strategist with CICC in Beijing.

Weakness in mainland financials and property developers made the China Enterprises Index a relative underperformer It ended the day down 2.9 percent, and in the early afternoon was off as much as 4 percent.

On Nov. 10, the Hang Seng Index plunged 5.3 percent to end at 18,963.9. On Monday, it finished at 18,960.9, with near-term support next seen at about 18,700 points, the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of its rise from Oct. 4 to its Oct. 28 peak.

HSBC Holdings Plc was the Hang Seng Index's top drag, sinking 2.1 percent to the lowest point in about a month at HK$60.75.

The Hong Kong listing of Europe's largest bank is now down almost 24 percent year to date, and some traders suggest the stock could challenge the HK$60 level, which served as support in September.

If that level is broken, they said the stock could then test its Oct. 4 low at HK$56.65, pressuring the Hang Seng Index where it has a 15 percent weighting.

CHINESE DEVELOPERS WEAK

The Shanghai Composite Index closed down 2.5 percent at 2,467.0 points after the International Monetary Fund warned that China's biggest commercial banks faced systemic risks.

Other than financials, property developers were also hard hit. The Shanghai property sub-index closed down 2.8 percent, with Poly Real Estate off 4.8 percent.

Local media reported on Wednesday that mainland developers may have borrowed more than 1 trillion yuan at high interest rates since the second half of last year, renewing fears about liquidity and margins of property developers.

In Hong Kong, short selling interest in the shares of mainland developers has remained strong even as it has tumbled in the broader market in recent weeks. A Hong Kong-based trader said this was unlikely to correct any time soon.

China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd slid 4.6 percent. Short selling accounted for more than 20 percent of its overall turnover on Tuesday, compared with 6.3 percent on the Hong Kong bourse.

Full short-selling information for Wednesday was not immediately available at market close. (Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar in Singapore; Editing by Richard Borsuk)