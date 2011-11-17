(Updates to close)
* HSI down 0.8 pct, Shanghai Comp edges down 0.2 pct
* Chinese developers retreat, but turnover weak
* Shanghai see-saws, extends lack of conviction
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Nov 17 Hong Kong shares fell
for the third straight session on Thursday on thin volumes as
growing contagion fears from Europe's debt crisis pulled down
shares of mainland property firms and banks.
Utility and telecom firms, seen less sensitive to an
economic downturn, gained, underscoring the cautious sentiment.
These shares comprised roughly half of the handful of the Hang
Seng Index's components that rose on Thursday.
"What we are seeing these days is just volatility on low
turnover. Most investors are only going to move on real macro
changes, good or bad," said Benjamin Chang, chief executive
officer of LBN Advisors, a firm that manages $450 million worth
of assets in two China funds.
The Hang Seng Index finished at 18,817.5 points, down
0.8 percent, although the exchange's turnover at HK$60 billion
was still lower than its 20-day average of HK$66 billion.
The index earlier tested a technical support at 18,715
points, which was its low on Oct 26 and also the 38.2 percent
Fibonacci retracement of its rise from the low on Oct. 4 to the
peak on Oct. 28.
Mainland property developers were among the biggest losers
of the day, with China Resources Land Ltd, down 4.1
percent, while China Overseas Land & Investment shed
1.8 percent.
For China Resources Land, short-selling interest in the
stock jumped to 35 percent of its total turnover on Wednesday,
compared with an average 18.5 percent this month, pointing to
bearishness in the stock and mirroring a trend in the sector
over the past two months.
Declining home prices and sales numbers are pressurizing
liquidity and margins at Chinese property developers so much
that smaller companies could be pushed to the brink of collapse
as they also find it increasingly difficult to borrow,
threatening their cash flows.
The property sector sub index has lost more than 9
percent, compared to the 5.2 percent loss on the Hang Seng. It
had gained 20 percent in October contributing most of the
benchmark's 13 percent rise that month.
Investors, including LBN's Chang, are closely monitoring the
response to a $3 billion initial share sale by Chow Tai Fook
Jewellery Group, which would be an important gauge of
international interest in the Hong Kong market, particularly
since the jeweller is seeking a valuation of about 25 times its
forecast earnings for fiscal 2013.
INSURERS DRAG SHANGHAI LOWER
On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index closed
at its lowest since Oct. 27, down 0.2 percent at 2,463.1 after
see-sawing between gains and losses for most of the day as
A-share turnover slumped about 30 percent from Wednesday.
Insurers were among its top drags, with industry-leading
China Life Insurance Co Ltd and Ping An Insurance
(Group) Co of China Ltd both off 1.3 percent.
This cut into strength in large-cap banks and energy
counters, with China Coal Energy Co Ltd gaining 1.5
percent and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd
up 0.5 percent.
China Pacific Insurance Co Ltd lost 2 percent in
volume 1.5 times its 30-day average. This follows a steep fall
in the insurance sector on Wednesday after China Life Insurance
reported premium growth for October that slowed more than
expected.
Chinese insurers, often seen as a barometer for the health
of the A-share market given their high levels of investment, are
among the biggest losers this week after outperforming the
broader market last week.
(Editing by Ramya Venugopal)