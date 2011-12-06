(Updates to close)

HONG KONG, Dec 6 Hong Kong shares retreated 1.2 percent on Tuesday, snapping a three-day winning streak as investors took some profits ahead of a European summit late this week that could be pivotal in resolving that region's debt woes.

Turnover on the Hong Kong bourse on Tuesday declined for a third-straight session, with short-selling at midday accounting for about 5 percent of turnover, according to traders. Full data for the day was not immediately available at market close.

At HK$47.4 billion, Tuesday's turnover was slightly less than half of levels seen last Thursday after Beijing announced the previous evening its first cut in reserve requirements for commercial lenders in three years.

"There's no reason to do any fresh buying right now. It's also risky to short the market because you don't want to be caught out if anything happens in Europe," said Kiu Ho, assistant vice-president for institutional sales at brokerage Sunwah International.

On Tuesday, the Hang Seng Index closed at 18,942.2 after testing 18,868, the bottom end of a range that has served as chart support for the last three sessions.

Chinese property names were among the biggest losers after China Vanke, the country's largest property developer by market share, reported its contracted sales for November declined 36 percent year-on-year. Property companies had been among the biggest gainers in last Thursday's surge after Beijing cut reserve requirements for its commercial lenders for the first time in three years.

Despite the sales fall, shares of China Vanke still rose 1.2 percent, which might reflect how oversold they have been.

China Overseas Land & Investment bled 5.8 percent on Tuesday after gaining more than 22 percent in the previous six sessions. Longfor Properties, which had gained more than 20 percent in the same period, lost 4 percent.

In a report dated Dec. 5, Credit Suisse analysts said they expect China's housing prices to fall by 20 percent from the peak in mid-2011 to the end of 2012, with no significant boost in transaction volume.

They maintained their underweight rating on the sector, but expect stocks with deep discout net asset value partially due to bankruptcy concerns, such as Evergrande which also lost 4 percent on Tuesday, to rebound more than peers.

SHANGHAI STRETCHES LOSING STREAK

The Shanghai Composite Index closed down 0.3 percent at 2,325.9 points, dragged by financial and gold stocks as A-share turnover slumped for the fourth-straight session.

The index's nadir on Tuesday was 2310.16, nearing the year's low of 2307.15, recorded intra-day on Oct. 24.

Losses among gold-related names were particularly pronounced on declining gold prices. China's largest gold miner, Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd lost 1.6 percent while Zhongjin Gold Corp Ltd fell 3.4 percent.

The A-share listing of Chongqing Changan Automobile Co tumbled 4.6 percent in more than thrice its 30-day average volume after announcing it planned to spend up to HK$610 million ($78.5 million) to buy back its B-shares, which surged more than 10 percent.

Turnover in Shanghai has steadily declined since last Thursday after Beijing's first cut in reserve requirements for commercial lenders for the first time in three years spurred a spike and a rally, particularly in beaten-down sectors such as banks and insurers.

With economic data suggesting the slowdown in the world's second-largest economy could be spreading, investors are eyeing China's annual Central Economic Work Conference, expected sometime this month, for clues on changes in the central government's monetary policy position.

Bank loan and M2 growth targets for 2012 are two keys that will most directly impact banks, which were the top drags on the Shanghai Composite on Tuesday.

The mainland's largest lender, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC), declined 1.9 percent while Bank of China lost slightly more than 1 percent. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)