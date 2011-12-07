(Updates to midday)

* HSI up 0.9 pct, Shanghai index inches up 0.1 pct

* Financials lead gainers, but turnover weak

* Investors watching Europe, China inflation data

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Dec 7 Hong Kong shares inched higher on Wednesday but stayed in a narrow range, with weak turnover and strength in defensive names pointing to lingering investor caution ahead of a pivotal euro zone leaders' summit later this week.

Gains were led by financial and property stocks, which were the top laggards in the session before. The mainland's top insurer, China Life Insurance, gained 3.9 percent after having lost nearly 1 percent on Tuesday.

Analysts said investors were awaiting the outcome of a two-day euro zone summit starting on Thursday, along with China inflation data on Friday. The Hang Seng Index has been stuck in a narrow range since last Thursday, and those two developments could set a new direction for trading.

Turnover has been sluggish on the Hong Kong stock exchange amid a lack of conviction about the market direction at the end of a what has been a difficult year for most fund managers. Trading of warrants and callable bull/bear contracts have taken up a large share of trading volumes.

"It's been a very derivative-driven market, accounting for about 40 to 45 percent of turnover. Short term investors are trying to grab every small magnitude of change," said Alex Wong, Ample Finance Group's director of asset management.

On Wednesday, the Hang Seng Index closed up 0.9 percent at 19,117.5 points at midday, near the top end of the benchmark's 370-point range during the last four sessions, possibly extending into a fifth.

The mainland's top lender, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), was its top gainer, rising 2.1 percent. It is trading at 6.1 times forward 12-month earnings, a 45 percent discount from its 10-year median.

While these cheap valuations have not persuaded investors for most of this year, that has started to change after Beijing's cut in reserve requirements for commercial lenders last week, the first in three years.

Officials have described the move as a "fine-tuning" of current policy rather than a shift to an easier monetary stance. Some investors remained focused on safety in more defensive sectors despite their relatively higher valuations.

CLP Holdings Ltd gained 1.4 percent. It is trading at 14.4 times forward 12-month earnings, 16 percent higher than its 10-year median.

SHANGHAI POISED TO SNAP 3-DAY LOSING STREAK

Scepticism has also hit mainland markets, with the Shanghai Composite Index having lost its gains from last Thursday in steadily declining turnover.

On Wednesday, it inched up 0.1 percent at 2,328.1 points at midday, with China's top two insurers leading gains as A-share turnover slumped to a low for the year.

China Life gained 1 percent, while its small rival Ping An Insurance saw a 1.6 percent uptick. China Merchants Bank was up about 1 percent, topping a bunch of mid-sized banks among the top benchmark boosts.

Although the Shanghai Composite could snap a four-day losing streak, the outlook remains clouded, with local media reports on Wednesday suggesting issues relating to bad debts remain a concern.

Banks' non-performing loan (NPL) ratio in China's eastern city of Wenzhou worsened in October, as the entrepreneurial hub remained vulnerable to the persistent credit crunch, the official China Securities Journal reported on Wednesday. (Editing by Ken Wills)