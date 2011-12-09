(Updates to close)

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Dec 9 Hong Kong shares fell 2.7 percent on Friday, as investors spooked by disappointing results from meetings of European leaders pushed the Hang Seng Index below a support level that had held for a week.

Top beta plays saw losses accelerate after the European Union said an attempt to get all 27 member nations to agree on changing the EU treaty to enforce stricter rules on fiscal management failed. ID:nL5E7N901W]

On Friday in Brussels, EU leaders are holding a summit on how to tackle Europe's debt crisis.

"If they fail to decide on something credible, it could trigger outflows from the Hong Kong and China markets," said Alan Lam, Julius Baer's Greater China equity analyst.

He added that Europe needs more than a quick fix to get out of its crisis, which adds to the uncertain global economic environment. Lam said he expects the Hong Kong market could relatively underperform mainland markets.

The Hang Seng Index closed at 18,586.23 points, just below its 50-day moving average, currently seen at 18,655. In early trade, the index broke below 18,818, a level that served as chart support since late last week.

On the week, the HSI lost 2.4 percent. Hong Kong, which has lost more than 19 percent in 2011, is one of the region's worst performers this year.

Materials, property, energy and financial stocks, particularly Chinese ones, saw the worst percentages losses. Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd slumped 7 percent and Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd shed 5 percent.

In another sign of negative sentiment, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd priced its IPO at the bottom end of expectations on Friday, raising $2 billion. Haitong Securities delayed the pricing of its $1.7 billion IPO.

Turnover on Friday improved marginally from Thursday, but stayed weak. Warrants accounted for more than 50 percent of total trade at midday.

Midland Holdings Ltd, an exception to the trend of lower turnover, slumped 7.5 percent in volume more than twice its 30-day average.

Midland rallied 9 percent on Thursday after Hong Kong's financial secretary was quoted as saying in South Africa that the territory may consider reversing some measures to cool its property market.

Several analysts poured cold water on that notion on Friday, with CLSA's Nicole Wong saying those quotes were "just a beautiful misunderstanding" by a foreign media because the financial secretary had told the Hong Kong press two weeks ago that the government remains unsatisfied with the home price correction.

SHANGHAI MIRRED IN 2,300-2,320 ZONE

The Shanghai Composite Index finished down 0.6 percent at 2,315.3, the lowest in 33-months, as A-share turnover fell to its second three-year low in three days. It lost 1.92 percent on the week, its fifth-straight weekly loss.

For 2011, the Shanghai index has lost nearly 18 percent.

The Shanghai materials sub-index was a relative underperformer among sectors, down 1.4 percent. China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd was the top drag on the broader benchmark, down 1 percent.

Friday's losses extended the Shanghai's stay in the 2,300-2,320 range to a fourth session and the 10th time since July this year it has tested these levels.

Previous moves to these levels preceded official action on Oct. 24 and China's announcement on Nov. 30 that it would make its first cut in reserve requirements for commercial lenders in nearly three years.

Market watchers said investors were abstaining from fresh buying, uncertain about how a slowdown in the Chinese economy would impact earnings.

In a note to clients on Friday, Julius Baer's Lam said easing inflationary pressure and loosening policy should favour the medium-term performance of mainland markets. Julius Baer upgraded China A-shares from neutral to overweight.

Data on Friday showed China's annual inflation rate tumbled in November to 4.2 percent, the lowest in more than a year, fuelling expectations of further monetary policy easing after the annual policy-setting economic work meeting next week. (Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Richard Borsuk)