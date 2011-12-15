(Updates to midday)
* HSI down 1.9 pct, Shanghai Comp down 1.1 pct
* Resources-related stocks bleed as turnover spikes
* Chow Tai Fook, New China Life Insurance HK debuts
disappoint
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Dec 15 Hong Kong and China
shares slid on Thursday, both poised for a sixth straight loss
as resources-related stocks took a beating after a broad
physical commodities selloff overnight deepened lingering risk
aversion in global markets.
In a bearish sign, shares of Chinese oil and other resources
companies were among the worst performers. Turnover on both the
Hong Kong and Shanghai bourses picked up, reaching the highest
levels at midday since December 1.
Euro zone gloom was compounded after a preliminary survey
purchasing managers' survey showed China's factory output shrank
again in December, entrenching expectations that manufacturers
are struggling with waning global demand and tight credit
conditions.
"Risk reduction has been a theme with investors looking to
cut losses on the year and ahead of a choppy 2012, but losses
today were compounded by the drop in physical commodities
markets," said Larry Jiang, chief investment strategist at
Guotai Junan International Securities in Hong Kong.
The Hang Seng Index closed down 1.9 percent at
18,014.7 points at midday. The China Enterprises Index
of the top mainland firms listed in Hong Kong was a relative
underperformer, losing 2.4 percent.
The Shanghai Composite Index finished down 1.1
percent at 2,203.8 points, breaking below yet another chart
support at 2,210, the 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement of its
rise from 2005 lows to 2007 peaks.
China Life Insurance, the mainland's biggest
life insurer and seen as a barometer of the mainland A-share
stock market, was Shanghai's top drag, losing 4.2 percent. The
Shanghai Comp is down almost 5 percent this week to date.
RESOURCES SLUMP, RISK AVERSION SPIKES
In Hong Kong, Chinese oil giant PetroChina lost
3.5 percent in volume that already exceeded its 30-day average
at midday. It was the top drag on the Hang Seng Index behind
CNOOC Ltd, which lost 4.2 percent.
Oil prices tumbled more than 4 percent on Wednesday, the
biggest drop in over two months on a commodities selloff as
investors cut risk following a spike in Italian borrowing
costs.
China Petroleum & Chemical (Sinopec) Corp was down
1.5 percent after China Gas Holdings rejected its
joint takeover bid with ENN Energy. Shares of ENN
slumped 7.6 percent in strong volumes.
PetroChina was also among the top drags on the
Shanghai Composite, down 0.9 percent. Zijin Mining Group
, China's largest gold miner, lost 4.5
percent in Shanghai and 4.2 percent in Hong Kong in strong
volumes.
Underscoring the level of risk aversion, two of Hong Kong's
biggest recent initial public offerings slumped in their trading
debuts on Thursday after unfavourable performances on the gray
market the day before.
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd, the world's
biggest jewellery retailer, and New China Life Insurance
both fell about 9 percent after the two companies
raised a combined $3.9 billion.
The two companies were among a rash of issuers aiming to get
deals done before the end of the year after the European debt
crisis virtually closed the Hong Kong IPO market in the second
half.
New China Life Insurance, the mainland's third-largest life
insurer, will make its Shanghai listing debut on Friday.
(Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)