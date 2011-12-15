(Updates to close)
* HSI down 1.8 pct, Shanghai Comp off 2.1 pct
* Resources stocks slump in heavy volume
* A-share weakness due to redemption pressures: Julius Baer
* Two Hong Kong IPO debutants slump
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Dec 15 Hong Kong and China
shares suffered their sixth-straight losses on Thursday as
resource-related stocks took a beating after a broad commodities
selloff overnight deepened already-hefty risk aversion in global
markets.
The Hang Seng Index fell 1.8 percent, to 18,026.8
points, while the China Enterprises Index of the top
mainland firms listed in Hong Kong declined 2.1 percent.
The Shanghai Composite Index also slumped 2.1
percent. It finished at 2,180.9 points, breaking below yet
another chart support and sinking to a fourth-straight 33-month
closing low.
Wednesday's tumble in world oil prices -- by more than 4
percent -- spawned Chinese oil and resources stocks to fall
steeply in big volumes.
Alan Lam, Julius Baer's Greater China equity analyst, said
those plunges were related to the international markets and the
change in the OECD's stand on oil supply issues.
"Stocks of upstream oil players, such as CNOOC, have very
high correlation to oil prices and suggest a medium-to-long
term market forecast on oil prices," he said.
Lam also said the A-share market was under some redemption
pressures this week with retail investors jittery and having
poor market expectations. The Shanghai Composite is down 5.8
percent so far this week.
China Life Insurance, the mainland's biggest
life insurer and seen as a barometer of the mainland A-share
stock market, was Shanghai's top drag, slumping 8.9 percent.
In a note on Thursday, BNP Paribas China equity strategists
said they expect the mainland A-share market to underperform
H-shares in 2012 because among three listed reasons, fund
raising activities will be stronger in the mainland in the near
term.
RISK AVERSION SPIKES
In Hong Kong, CNOOC Ltd, slumped 4.6 percent and
was the top drag on the Hang Seng Index. It is down more than
6.5 percent this week.
Yanzhou Coal led losses among coal
stocks. It dived 5.8 percent in Hong Kong in volume more than
twice its 30-day average, and it slumped 7.3 percent in
Shanghai.
China's biggest gold miner, Zijin Gold Mining Group
, lost 3.9 percent in Hong Kong and 5
percent in Shanghai.
Underscoring the adverse sentiment on Thursday, two of Hong
Kong's biggest recent initial public offerings slumped in their
trading debuts after unfavourable performances on the gray
market the day before.
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd, the world's
biggest jewellery retailer, and New China Life Insurance
fell about 8.4 and 10 percent from their offering
price after the companies raised a combined $3.9 billion.
New China Life Insurance, the mainland's third-largest life
insurer, will make its Shanghai listing debut on
Friday.
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)