(Update to midday)
* HSI down 2.5 pct, Shanghai Composite down 2.6 pct
* Friday's gains evaporates in weak turnover
* Kim Jong-il's death to affect mainland markets more -
trader
* Chinese property under pressure
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Dec 19 Hong Kong and China
shares fell on Monday morning, with losses in riskier sectors
mildly accelerating after news that North Korean leader Kim
Jong-il had died, adding to caution in already-weak markets.
Turnover at midday was lackluster on both bourses, with
benchmark indexes starting the week lower and giving up gains
posted on Friday that came on speculation that Beijing could
intervene in some form to boost markets.
The Hang Seng Index was down 2.5 percent at 17,833.4
points at the midday trading break, while the China Enterprises
Index of top mainland companies listed in Hong Kong declined 3.1
percent.
The Shanghai Composite Index was down 2.6 percent at
2,167.7 points, the lowest intraday level since March 2009. The
broader CSI 300 Index, which also tracks some stocks
listed in Shenzhen, fell 2.7 percent.
"There was a reaction after news of Kim Jong-il's death
broke, but the markets are holding quite steady, with investors
watching what's going to happen next," said Jackson Wong,
vice-president for equity sales at Tanrich Securities. "Mainland
markets should be more affected than Hong Kong, but it's safe to
say this adds another layer of complication to already weak
sentiment."
Chinese property and financial counters, which led gains on
Friday largely on a bout of short-covering, were the leading
percentage losers on Monday.
Data over the weekend showed that China's November housing
prices increased at the slowest rate in the year to date while
housing inflation hit the lowest as tightening efforts took
affect.
In Hong Kong, Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd
slide 6.1 percent after surging 8 percent on Friday, while
mid-sized Chinese insurer PICC Property & Casualty Co Ltd
slumped 6.4 percent in relatively strong volume.
Cosco Pacific Ltd was the top loser among Hang
Seng Index components, declining 6.2 percent to the lowest in
more than two months in relatively strong volume. It is
currently down more than 38 percent this year.
SHANGHAI GIVES UP FRIDAY'S GAINS, MORE WEAKNESS AHEAD
In the mainland, energy and materials plays were the top
drags. The Shanghai energy sub-index was down 3.4
percent, while the materials sub-index lost 3.7
percent.
PetroChina Co Ltd was the top drag on the
Shanghai Composite, slipping 2.6 percent, while Aluminum Corp of
China Ltd (Chalco) slumped 6.6 percent.
Chinese insurers, seen as barometers of the mainland A-share
market given their large investments, were also among the
leading drags on the Shanghai benchmark with more weakness seen
as the capital flight from China looks to extend in the near
term.
Data on Monday showed China recorded a second month of
capital outflows in four years in November as a slowing domestic
economy and mounting global uncertainties led some investors to
withdraw speculative funds.
China Life Insurance Co Ltd declined 5.2
percent, while Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China Ltd
was down 2.6 percent.
Chongqing Brewery Co Ltd slumped by the daily
maximum of 10 percent, poised to drop for an eighth straight
session, to the lowest since September 2010. It had resumed
trading on Dec. 8 after an eight-day suspension.
Local media reported that securities regulators could launch
an investigation into insider trading relating to the free fall
in Chongqing Brewery's share price after the company reported on
Dec. 5 that its 13-year effort to produce a Hepatitis B vaccine
failed in clinical trials.
(Editing by Chris Lewis)