By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Dec 19 News of North Korean
leader Kim Jong-il's death accelerated falls on Monday for Hong
Kong and China shares, but they later pared some of the losses
and outperformed most regional peers.
In Hong Kong, the index came up later in the day because
short positions were covered, while in Shanghai it was
bargain-hunting on beat-down stocks that trimmed the day's
losses.
The Hang Seng Index ended down 1.2 percent at
18,070.2 points, offsetting the bulk of Friday's gains, while
the China Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings
in Hong Kong slipped 1.4 percent.
The Shanghai Composite Index closed down 0.3 percent
at 2,218.24, bouncing off a 33-month intraday low.
Turnover was lacklustre in both Hong Kong and Shanghai.
The markets opened lower, before Kim's death was announced,
because of ongoing worries about Europe and disappointment that
China has not made any policy easing moves to follow up a Nov.
30 cut in bank reserve requirements. On Friday, speculation
that China would be doing more pushed up share prices.
"Risk reduction is still the main theme. Europe is still the
main focus for investors for now," said Benjamin Chang, chief
executive officer of LBN Advisors, which manages $450 million
of assets in two China funds.
After the Hong Kong and Shanghai markets closed Friday,
Fitch Ratings warned it may downgrade France and six other euro
zone countries, saying a comprehensive solution to the region's
debt crisis was "technically and politically beyond reach."
Chang said he does not expect uncertainty about North Korea
to impact Hong Kong and China markets too adversely, with much
depending on events in the next few days.
Chinese property and financial counters, which led gains on
Friday largely on a bout of short-covering, were the leading
percentage losers on Monday.
Data over the weekend showed that China's November housing
prices increased at the slowest rate this year while housing
inflation was the lowest as tightening efforts took
affect.
Chinese insurer PICC Property & Casualty Co Ltd
slumped 6 percent in relatively strong volume, while China
Resources Land Ltd lost 4 percent.
Chinese shipper, Cosco Pacific Ltd was the one of
the top losers among Hang Seng Index components, declining 5.1
percent to the lowest in more than two months in relatively
strong volume. It is down almost 38 percent in 2011, poised for
its worst year since 2008.
CAN SHANGHAI SEE A REBOUND?
Some market watchers contended that Shanghai's 33-month
intraday low could serve as a base for a short-term rebound.
But they were not optimistic the bounce up would sustain,
with data on Monday showing that China recorded a second month
of capital outflows in four years in November as a slowing
domestic economy and mounting global uncertainties led some
investors to withdraw speculative funds.
In the afternoon's bargain-hunting in Shanghai, Ping An
Insurance, China's second-largest insurer, reversed
early losses to end up 0.5 percent. It is still down more than
35 percent in 2011.
Chinese insurers are seen as barometers of the mainland
A-share market because of their high levels of investments.
China Life Insurance, Ping An's larger rival, was
down by as much as 5.2 percent at midday, but closed off 3.2
percent.
Chongqing Brewery Co Ltd slumped by the daily
maximum of 10 percent for an eighth straight session, to the
lowest since September 2010. It has lost more than 52 percent
since resuming trading on Dec. 8 after an eight-day suspension.
Local media reported that securities regulators could launch
an investigation into alleged insider trading relating to the
free fall in Chongqing Brewery's share price.
