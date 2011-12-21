(Updates to midday)
* HSI up 1.6 pct, Shanghai Comp inch up 0.2 pct
* Turnover on both bourses stay weak
* Resources-related stocks jump on higher commod prices
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Dec 21 Hong Kong and China
shares gained on Wednesday, lifted by strength in
resources-related stocks tracking higher physical commodities
prices as global market sentiment improved after upbeat U.S. and
German data and strong demand for Spanish debt.
But gains came in weak turnover with strength in energy and
material sectors seen short lived, as slowing growth in China
crimps physical demand and with a lasting solution to Europe's
debt crisis still elusive.
"I would not be too big on materials. Going into the first
quarter of 2012, there's no reason to move away from a defensive
position with physical base metals prices likely to stay weak,"
said Castor Pang, Core Pacific-Yamaichi Securities' head of
research.
The Hang Seng Index closed up 1.6 percent at 18,368.7
points at midday, with Chinese shares listed in Hong Kong, also
known as H-shares, relative outperformers. The China Enterprises
Index gained 2.1 percent.
The biggest percentage rise in oil prices since October led
to strong gains for PetroChina Co Ltd, up 3.4 percent
and among the leading lights among Hang Seng Index components.
The mainland's top coal producer, China Shenhua Energy Co
Ltd was the top percentage gainer among benchmark
components, gaining 3.5 percent.
Aluminum Corporation of China (Chalco) jumped 3.4
percent but is still down more than 52 percent in 2011 to date,
making it among the worst performers in Hong Kong.
Improved sentiment also led to bigger gains in stocks with
higher beta values. Evergrande Real Estate jumped 3.7
percent, while Galaxy Entertainment gained 3.5
percent.
SHANGHAI INCHES UP, STILL FRAGILE
The Shanghai Composite Index closed 0.2 percent
higher at 2,221.1 points at the midday break, finishing at the
low end of the trading range but inching up further from
33-month intra-day lows set on Monday.
After tumbling almost 4 percent last week and plunging into
the most oversold conditions on the charts in almost a month,
the Shanghai benchmark could be range-bound in the near term,
with firm support seen at 2,200.
This is the 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement of its rise
from its 2005 low to 2007 peak and a level it now looks poised
to finish above for four straight sessions.
Chinese insurers and brokerages, seen as proxies of the
health of the A-share market, saw some support after mainland
media reported that the country's National Security Fund (NSSF)
has placed 10 billion yuan with funds focused on Chinese stocks
last Friday.
China Life Insurance was the Shanghai
Composite's top boost, gaining 1.9 percent. It is down almost 21
percent in 2011 to date, which is similar to the magnitude of
loss on the Shanghai benchmark over the same time period.
The Shanghai A-share listings of China Shenhua
and PetroChina were also among the top boosts to the
Shanghai benchmark, gaining 1 and 0.2 percent respectively.
(Editing by XXX)