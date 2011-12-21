(Updates to close)
* HSI up 1.9 pct, Shanghai down 1.1 pct
* Turnover weak, Shanghai hurt by tight money supply
* Ping An slumps after announcing new fund raising measures
* Resources-related stocks lead HK gains
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Dec 21 China shares reversed
early gains and closed lower on Wednesday, underperforming Asian
peers as the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped below a
technical support it had held for three sessions in a row.
The Hang Seng Index, meanwhile, was lifted by
resource-related stocks that got a boost from higher commodity
prices.
Wednesday's losses took the Shanghai Composite Index
below the 2,200 level held for three straight sessions and the
76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement of its rise from a 2005 low
to a 2007 peak. It finished at 2,191.2 points.
"Many retail investors have been hit hard and with nobody
quite certain how bad the slowdown in the economy will be, it's
going to take a while before confidence is restored," said Cao
Xuefeng, head of research at Huaxi Securities in Chengdu.
A-share turnover in Shanghai was lackluster, amplifying
price action on the day.
Money supply was at a premium as the year-end liquidity
squeeze hit China's money market in force on Wednesday, as rates
rose virtually across the board.
The top drag on Shanghai Composite index was Ping An
Insurance , which lost 5.2 percent. The
insurer unveiled plans to raise up to $4.1 billion by selling
convertible bonds in the third quarter next year.
This comes just nine-months after Ping An raised $2.5
billion through a private placement in Hong Kong, underlining
the urgency to raise capital.
Ping An's Hong Kong listing lost 2.7 percent, bringing its
losses on the year to more than 41 percent to date. Its A-share
listing in Shanghai is down 38.7 percent over the same time
period.
HONG KONG GAINS LACK CONVICTION
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index gained 1.9 percent to
finish at 18,416.5 points, buoyed by resources-related stocks
tracking higher physical commodities prices. Global market
sentiment improved a little following upbeat U.S. and German
data and strong demand for Spanish debt.
Chinese listings in Hong Kong were relative outperformers,
with the China Enterprises Index, also known as the
H-share index, rising 2.1 percent.
Turnover was weak, almost touching lows for the year, and
investors expect the rally in materials to be short lived, as
growth in China slows and Europe's debt crisis remains unsolved.
The rise in oil prices - U.S. Jan crude at $97.22 a barrel,
biggest one day percentage gain since Oct 27 -- led to strong
gains for PetroChina Co Ltd, up 3.4 percent. China
Petroleum & Chemical (Sinopec) Corp rose 2.4 percent.
Aluminum Corporation of China (Chalco) gained 3.7
percent but is still down more than 52 percent in 2011 to date,
making it among the worst performers in Hong Kong.
Improved sentiment also led to bigger gains in stocks with
higher beta values. Evergrande Real Estate jumped 5.1
percent, while Galaxy Entertainment gained 3.9
percent.
