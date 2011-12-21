(Updates to close)

* HSI up 1.9 pct, Shanghai down 1.1 pct

* Turnover weak, Shanghai hurt by tight money supply

* Ping An slumps after announcing new fund raising measures

* Resources-related stocks lead HK gains

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Dec 21 China shares reversed early gains and closed lower on Wednesday, underperforming Asian peers as the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped below a technical support it had held for three sessions in a row.

The Hang Seng Index, meanwhile, was lifted by resource-related stocks that got a boost from higher commodity prices.

Wednesday's losses took the Shanghai Composite Index below the 2,200 level held for three straight sessions and the 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement of its rise from a 2005 low to a 2007 peak. It finished at 2,191.2 points.

"Many retail investors have been hit hard and with nobody quite certain how bad the slowdown in the economy will be, it's going to take a while before confidence is restored," said Cao Xuefeng, head of research at Huaxi Securities in Chengdu.

A-share turnover in Shanghai was lackluster, amplifying price action on the day.

Money supply was at a premium as the year-end liquidity squeeze hit China's money market in force on Wednesday, as rates rose virtually across the board.

The top drag on Shanghai Composite index was Ping An Insurance , which lost 5.2 percent. The insurer unveiled plans to raise up to $4.1 billion by selling convertible bonds in the third quarter next year.

This comes just nine-months after Ping An raised $2.5 billion through a private placement in Hong Kong, underlining the urgency to raise capital.

Ping An's Hong Kong listing lost 2.7 percent, bringing its losses on the year to more than 41 percent to date. Its A-share listing in Shanghai is down 38.7 percent over the same time period.

HONG KONG GAINS LACK CONVICTION

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index gained 1.9 percent to finish at 18,416.5 points, buoyed by resources-related stocks tracking higher physical commodities prices. Global market sentiment improved a little following upbeat U.S. and German data and strong demand for Spanish debt.

Chinese listings in Hong Kong were relative outperformers, with the China Enterprises Index, also known as the H-share index, rising 2.1 percent.

Turnover was weak, almost touching lows for the year, and investors expect the rally in materials to be short lived, as growth in China slows and Europe's debt crisis remains unsolved.

The rise in oil prices - U.S. Jan crude at $97.22 a barrel, biggest one day percentage gain since Oct 27 -- led to strong gains for PetroChina Co Ltd, up 3.4 percent. China Petroleum & Chemical (Sinopec) Corp rose 2.4 percent.

Aluminum Corporation of China (Chalco) gained 3.7 percent but is still down more than 52 percent in 2011 to date, making it among the worst performers in Hong Kong.

Improved sentiment also led to bigger gains in stocks with higher beta values. Evergrande Real Estate jumped 5.1 percent, while Galaxy Entertainment gained 3.9 percent. (Editing by Kavita Chandran)