(Updates to midday)
* HSI down 0.9 pct, Shanghai Comp up 0.3 pct
* Turnover tepid on both bourses
* Sinopec CLSA's top Chinese oil pick
By Clement Tan
Dec 29 Hong Kong shares retreated on
Thursday, poised for a second-straight daily loss, with the Hang
Seng Index breaking below a chart support as midday turnover hit
a fresh 2011 low.
Losses on the second-last day of trading for the year also
came on renewed concerns about the financial health of the euro
zone, with an Italian bond auction due later in the day.
The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.9 percent at
18,349.9 at midday, slightly below chart support seen at around
18,400, which served as support for part of the last two weeks.
Strength in mainland markets supported Chinese stocks listed
in Hong Kong. The China Enterprises Index was a relative
outperformer, down 0.5 percent, while the Shanghai Composite
Index gained 0.3 percent to finish at 2,177.2.
SAIC Motor Corp Ltd was the top boost on the
Shanghai Composite, gaining 4.7 percent. Strength in other large
caps also supported the market, with China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd
up 0.6 percent.
The Shanghai benchmark's bounce came in A-share turnover
that stayed weak, pointing to lingering caution in a market
poised to see a second straight annual loss.
The Shanghai Composite Index is down 22.5 percent in 2011 so
far, poised for its worst year since 2008, when it slumped more
than 65 percent, and following a 14.3 percent slide in 2010.
CNOOC AMONG TOP DRAGS IN HONG KONG
CNOOC Ltd, the worst performing this year of the
three Chinese oil giants listed in Hong Kong, was among the top
drags on the Hang Seng Index, down 1.2 percent.
CNOOC is currently trading at 7.5 times forward 12-month
earnings, a 30.7 percent discount to its historical median --
after slumping more than 26 percent this year to date.
Comparatively, the Hang Seng Index is down 20.3 percent and
the China Enterprise Index has lost 21.8 percent.
"CNOOC is a difficult stock. We have upgraded it from sell
to underperform, but we remain cautious," CLSA's head of Asian
oil and gas research, Simon Powell told Reuters.
In a note to clients on Thursday, Powell said CNOOC is
likely to see limited growth in its oil production in the new
year, with ongoing issues relating to its Penglai field in Bohai
Bay a big drag.
But at HK$13.56, where it closed at midday, Powell said
investors were pricing in a "very low" future oil price and that
the stock could look attractive for investors bullish on oil
prices.
Powell's top pick in the sector for 2012 is China Petroleum
& Chemical (Sinopec) Corp, whose earnings composition
makes it the least impacted by oil prices in a flat to falling
market.
Sinopec has gained more than 10 percent this year to date,
making it the top performer among Chinese oil names. PetroChina
Co Ltd is down almost 4 percent for the year.
(Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)