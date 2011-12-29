(Updates to midday)

* HSI down 0.9 pct, Shanghai Comp up 0.3 pct

* Turnover tepid on both bourses

* Sinopec CLSA's top Chinese oil pick

By Clement Tan

Dec 29 Hong Kong shares retreated on Thursday, poised for a second-straight daily loss, with the Hang Seng Index breaking below a chart support as midday turnover hit a fresh 2011 low.

Losses on the second-last day of trading for the year also came on renewed concerns about the financial health of the euro zone, with an Italian bond auction due later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.9 percent at 18,349.9 at midday, slightly below chart support seen at around 18,400, which served as support for part of the last two weeks.

Strength in mainland markets supported Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong. The China Enterprises Index was a relative outperformer, down 0.5 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3 percent to finish at 2,177.2.

SAIC Motor Corp Ltd was the top boost on the Shanghai Composite, gaining 4.7 percent. Strength in other large caps also supported the market, with China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd up 0.6 percent.

The Shanghai benchmark's bounce came in A-share turnover that stayed weak, pointing to lingering caution in a market poised to see a second straight annual loss.

The Shanghai Composite Index is down 22.5 percent in 2011 so far, poised for its worst year since 2008, when it slumped more than 65 percent, and following a 14.3 percent slide in 2010.

CNOOC AMONG TOP DRAGS IN HONG KONG

CNOOC Ltd, the worst performing this year of the three Chinese oil giants listed in Hong Kong, was among the top drags on the Hang Seng Index, down 1.2 percent.

CNOOC is currently trading at 7.5 times forward 12-month earnings, a 30.7 percent discount to its historical median -- after slumping more than 26 percent this year to date.

Comparatively, the Hang Seng Index is down 20.3 percent and the China Enterprise Index has lost 21.8 percent.

"CNOOC is a difficult stock. We have upgraded it from sell to underperform, but we remain cautious," CLSA's head of Asian oil and gas research, Simon Powell told Reuters.

In a note to clients on Thursday, Powell said CNOOC is likely to see limited growth in its oil production in the new year, with ongoing issues relating to its Penglai field in Bohai Bay a big drag.

But at HK$13.56, where it closed at midday, Powell said investors were pricing in a "very low" future oil price and that the stock could look attractive for investors bullish on oil prices.

Powell's top pick in the sector for 2012 is China Petroleum & Chemical (Sinopec) Corp, whose earnings composition makes it the least impacted by oil prices in a flat to falling market.

Sinopec has gained more than 10 percent this year to date, making it the top performer among Chinese oil names. PetroChina Co Ltd is down almost 4 percent for the year. (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)