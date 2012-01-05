(Updates to close)
* Hang Seng Index up 0.5 pct, Shanghai down 1 pct
* A-share turnover hits month-high, more losses seen
* Small caps likely harder hit: fund manager
* Traders say Hong Kong gains lack conviction
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Jan 5 China shares closed at
their lowest level in almost 34 months on Thursday on fears that
the Chinese economy will cool further, with strong turnover a
bearish sign pointing to more losses to come.
Hong Kong stocks managed to hold on to gains despite the
downdraft from mainland markets, with the Hang Seng Index
ending up 0.5 percent at 18,813.4 points, and the China
Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong
gaining 0.5 percent.
But traders said weak turnover in Hong Kong pointed to a
lack of confidence and signaled that the day's gains may not be
sustained.
In Shanghai, investors unwound positions in growth-sensitive
sectors and small cap names after the HSBC China services
purchasing managers index (PMI) for December showed only
sluggish growth in the sector.
The Shanghai Composite Index reversed early gains to
slip for a second-straight session, closing down 1 percent at
2,148.5 points. The Shanghai materials sub-index was a
relative underperformer, declining 2.4 percent.
Insurance firms and brokerages, seen as proxys of the
A-share markets due to their extensive exposure, were among the
top drags. China Life Insurance shed 5 percent,
while Citic Securities lost 2.8 percent.
"Today's move clearly shows we haven't seen the bottom in
the mainland. Economic data this quarter could get quite ugly,
so further weakness, particularly in the smaller caps, is
likely," said a Shanghai-based manager of a Qualified Foreign
Institutional Investor (QFII) fund, declining to be identified
as he was not authorised to speak to the media.
The CSI500, a gauge of small- and medium-cap names
listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses, slumped 3.7
percent. Zhejiang China Light & Textile Industry City Group
tumbled the maximum 10 percent.
Chinese banks were a rare bunch that bucked broader weakness
after Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co Ltd on
Wednesday reported a 42 percent increase in net profit in 2011.
The earnings report pushed Pudong's shares up nearly 3
percent on Thursday and prompted some investors to buy into the
broader sector, taking the numbers as a sign that concerns over
mounting bad debts may have been overblown.
"It's possible some funds have bought into banks today.
Valuations are already very low to begin with, so any signs that
show fears are overblown will bring investors back into the
market," said Chen Yi, a Shanghai-based analyst with Xiangcai
Securities.
OIL STRENGTH SUPPORT HK GAINS
In Hong Kong, continued strength in oil stocks helped
support broader gains, but weak turnover and strength in
defensives pointed to caution on renewed euro zone fears in
global markets, with a French bond auction later in the day the
latest flash point.
"It's fair to say most are expecting the macro picture to
worsen further before getting better. Flows won't start
increasing unless we get more clarity, particularly from China"
said Benjamin Chang, chief executive of LBN Advisors, which
manages $450 million worth of assets in two China funds.
Higher oil prices, spurred by fears of disruptions from
Iran, boosted the three Chinese oil majors. CNOOC Ltd
rose 2.8 percent, while PetroChina Co Ltd and China
Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) gained 1.6 and 2.3
percent, respectively.
Of the three, short-selling interest has been highest for
Sinopec, averaging more than 17 percent of total turnover in the
five sessions prior to Thursday.
CSR Corp, China's largest train maker, gained 1.9
percent after it said 2011 net profit could rise more than 50
percent from the prior year on strong orders.
It slumped 56.6 percent last year, with the bulk of losses
coming after China's worst high-speed train accident in July,
halting ambitious expansion and compunding problems relating to
it high debt levels.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)