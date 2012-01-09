(Refiled to eliminate repeated paragraph on China's financial
work conference)
* HSI up 1.5 pct, Shanghai Comp jumps 2.9 pct
* Shanghai gains "a fleeting technical rebound" - CICC
* Coal stocks outperform, Chinese banks strong
* Short covering helps HK escape early losses
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Jan 9 China shares produced
their biggest daily gain in three months on Monday, with the
Shanghai Composite Index surging 2.9 percent on
better-than-expected December loan growth and money supply data
as well as comments by Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao.
Gains in Shanghai spurred some short covering in Chinese
shares listed in Hong Kong, reversing early losses. The China
Enterprises Index jumped 2.4 percent, helping the
broader Hang Seng Index finish up 1.5 percent on a day
the Hong Kong and China markets outperformed Asia.
The December data, released on the weekend, boosted Chinese
banking stocks on reinforced perceptions that the central bank
is gently easing policy to cushion the impact of the slowdown in
the Chinese economy.
Wen said during the weekend that Beijing would improve
market regulation and protect investors rights.
The Shanghai Composite has dropped almost 33 percent over
the last two years, ranking it among the worst performers in
Asia as Beijing progressively tightened monetary policy to fight
inflation.
In the mainland, "people are desperately betting on a
rebound, it doesn't need much of a reason for that to happen.
Whether or not it can be sustained is another matter," said a
fund manager at a Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor
(QFII).
Hong Hao, China International Capital Corporation's
Beijing-based global strategist, said in an early Monday note to
clients that gains in an oversold market are merely "a fleeting
technical rebound."
The Shanghai Composite Index closed at 2,225.9
points on Monday, at the top of the trading range. A-share
turnover in Shanghai soared to its highest since Dec. 1, the day
after Beijing cut the reserve requirement ratio for commercial
lenders for the first time in three years.
Comments by Wen and others at the weekend's National
Financial Work Conference were short on details. Still, HSBC
economists said the outcome could be taken to imply more
monetary policy easing for 2012. They reiterated their view
China would make cuts of at least 150 basis points in reserve
requirements in the first half, with the next cut likely in
coming weeks.
The conference, held every five years since 1997, spurred
investors to pour into growth-sensitive sectors, such as coal.
A Xinhua News Agency report on Monday suggested the reforms
to allow markets to set oil prices in China could be expanded to
include other energy sectors, including coal, potentially
resolving shortages to a certain extent.
China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd was its top boost,
up 7.2 percent in volume more than three times its 30-day
average. Smaller rival Yangquan Coal Industry Group Co Ltd
jumped the maximum 10 percent.
CHINA COAL, BANKING STOCKS LEAD HK REVERSAL
Chinese coal stocks in Hong Kong were also strong. Shenhua
Energy was the top percentage boost among Hang Seng
Index components, rising 4.7 percent. China Coal Energy
Co Ltd jumped 3.9 percent.
Turnover in Hong Kong remained weak, in contrast to
Shanghai, with investors focused on Europe after data last week
pointed to a recession in the euro zone despite
stronger-than-expected economic data from the United States and
China.
Chinese banks were strong in Hong Kong mainly on a bout of
short covering, with the country's largest lender, Industrial
and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), up 2.8 percent.
Among fellow "Big Four" banks, Bank of China rose
3.2 percent, China Construction Bank (CCB) firmed 2
percent and Agricultural Bank of China (AgBank) gained
2.1 percent.
In a note on Monday, Barclays analysts reiterated their
positive view on the sector, believing more accommodative fiscal
and monetary policies could be catalysts for gains.
Despite trading near historic low valuations, investors have
avoided Chinese banks, uncertain about their exposure to local
government debt.
Despite the Chinese central bank governor saying these risks
were controllable in a state media interview published on
Sunday, traders said fresh buying interest in the
sector will likely stay low.
(Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)